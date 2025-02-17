A former UFC fighter addressed the rumors that he falsified certain details in his autobiography. Elsewhere, an ex-training partner detailed how Jon Jones was taken down during training.

Here are this week's top combat sports rumors, presented by Sportskeeda MMA.

Jon Jones was dropped in sparring

Jon Jones is almost unanimously regarded as the best to do it. Even those who have a different 'Greatest of All Time' do not deny the accomplishments of 'Bones'. He has never been bested inside the octagon and the sole loss of his career came via disqualification. However, he has been taken down on the practice mat, said former training partner Carlos Condit.

Condit revealed on the JAXXON Podcast that Adlan Amagov, a Russian MMA fighter who shares the nickname 'Borz' with Khamzat Chimaev, took Jones down in training:

"I don’t know if you guys ever heard of Adlan Amagov... He was a spinning backkick guy, and he f**ked me up. I think a round or two later, he hit Jon with that spinning backkick and dropped him."

Colby Covington in the WWE

Colby Covington has made the headlines more for his onscreen personality than his fighting in the past few years. Many believe that he would do great in WWE with such mic skills and persona, and 'Chaos' seems to agree.

In a recent Q&A on his channel, Covington said he hopes to train for two years before making the transition from UFC to WWE.

"I want to really perfect my in-ring wrestling and my crowd-pleasing ability in the next year or two. Maybe I would go up to Orlando's WWE training centre. I want to really start perfecting my craft in the WWE and the wrestling moves and hope I can make a transition in the next year or two."

The one guy who can beat Ilia Topuria

Jorge Masvidal recently shared his experience of sparring with Ilia Topuria on the JAXXON Podcast. 'Gamebred' also revealed the name of the only fighter in the UFC he believes can beat 'El Matador'.

"Movsar [Evloev] is the complete opposite in many ways because he [can] wrestle man. He's not from Dagestan or Chechnya... This guy is the type of guy you'd think you need to beat a guy like Ilia [Topuria] right? Don't stand with him because obviously, he has got some secret sauce in his hands. Take this dude down and control him and maybe Movsar is the guy who could do that."

Ilia Topuria can knock out Islam Makhachev

Ilia Topuria seems to be the fighter no one can find a bad word to say about at the moment. Dustin Poirier said in an interview with Sports Illustrated that he believes Topuria can knock Islam Makhachev out if a strike hits true, which is high praise coming from someone who fought the Dagestani in the UFC less than a year ago.

'The Diamond' said:

"From [145 pounds] to 170 [pounds], [Ilia] Topuria has the power and the skills to knock anybody out. It is timing, his rhythm, his power - incredible. But the size difference with Islam [Makhachev]... he's a big guy... If Topuria does connect, he can put anybody out."

Nate Diaz and three other UFC stars turned KSI down

Social media star KSI will make his return to the boxing ring on March 29 against Dillon Danis. However, the former Bellator fighter was not his first or even second choice as an opponent.

He claimed in a video posted on his YouTube channel that he approached other renowned UFC fighters before but they rejected the offer:

"Dillon Danis wasn’t even my fourth choice. We went to Nate Diaz. He said no. We went to Donald Cerrone. He said no. We went to Tony Ferguson. He said no. These guys said no to me. Even [Jorge] Masvidal - we went to Masvidal to fight. He can’t do it because of the UFC. Guys, we’ve been trying to find people to fight."

Allegations against fighter-turned-soldier of faking memoir

Former UFC fighter Tim Kennedy, who joined the military and served in Iraq and Afghanistan, recently addressed allegations against him of faking his autobiography. Kennedy documented his life story in the 2022 memoir, "Scars and Stripes: An Unapologetically American Story of Fighting the Taliban, UFC Warriors, and Myself".

The accusation stemmed from conflicting accounts from fellow soldiers of certain incidents that he was involved in. Kennedy said:

"You can talk to 12 guys that are in a gunfight and you're going to get 12 very different stories.There's no part of me that was trying to lie. There was no part that was trying to misrepresent anything... At no point was I trying to lie or exaggerate or stolen anything and all of those guys that I was with. I love you. And you're freaking heroes."

