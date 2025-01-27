A former UFC fighter has hinted he could potentially be Jake Paul's next opponent. Elsewhere, a report claims Dana White stopped Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul from happening.

Here are the biggest combat sports rumors from this week, presented by Sportskeeda MMA's Rumor Roundup.

Dana White's "hate" for Jake Paul nixed Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul

Dana White reportedly put an end to the Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul fight that was rumored to take place in Mumbai, India in 2025. While Paul mainly kept mum on the matter, McGregor hinted that they would each get $250 million apiece.

According to a report by Daily Mail, a source claimed that the UFC CEO's disdain for the younger Paul brother is what hindered the fight:

"Dana White hates Jake Paul. There is a constant tumultuous attitude towards each other, and they have a never-ending feud because Jake continues to call out Dana on how he treats his fighters and how they get paid."

The source continued that White thinks of Jake as a "complete joke" and that he may have agreed for McGregor to fight outside of the UFC if the opponent was not Jake's brother, Logan.

"The feud runs deep and will remain petty. It will be a cold day in hell before Dana and the Paul brothers are on the same page. The only thing they all agree on is Donald Trump. But even the president couldn't get Dana White and the Paul brothers in any type of agreement to work together if he wanted, that is how deep this goes."

McGregor told The Schmo at BKFC: KnuckleMania V that the "UFC is just not into it" despite the offer being ready in writing.

Conor McGregor vs. Jeremy Stephens in BKFC?

Understandably frustrated with the UFC's reluctance, Conor McGregor made BKFC president David Feldman announce out of the blue that he was fighting Jeremy Stephens next.

McGregor attended Stephens' main event fight against Eddie Alvarez, the Irishman's former foe whom he beat at UFC 205 to become a double champion. Stephens beat Alvarez and had an intense face-off with McGregor inside the ring.

During the post-event press conference, Feldman said before leaving the desk:

"As I was walking out of the arena, Conor [McGregor] actually tapped me on the shoulder and told me to make sure I tell everybody he's fighting Jeremy Stephens in BKFC. That's what he said. I don't know if it's happening."

Watch David Feldman's comments below (13:45)

Jake Paul to fight a former UFC fighter next

Jake Paul drew the eyeballs of the entire combat sports community by going up against Mike Tyson in his last outing and beating him via unanimous decision. While his fans await his next fight announcement, a tweet by a former UFC fighter sparked speculations.

Darren Till tweeted last week:

"Just had some potential big fight news could happen in the summer #Anfield #JP #paul #Jake"

While the tweet itself was simple enough, the tease was hidden in the hashtags.

Till was scheduled to fight Paul's former foe Tommy Fury in his last outing but ended up facing and beating Anthony Taylor after the Brit's withdrawal.

Weight-cut caused Arman Tsarukyan's withdrawal

Arman Tsarukyan had to pull out of UFC 311 at the last minute owing to back pain. Renato Moicano stepped up to fight Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title instead and fell short.

Josh Barnett, known for being the youngest ever UFC heavyweight champion with a history of ostarine, claimed that the back pain could have been caused by severe weight-cutting. Barnett told Ariel Helwani on the latter's show:

"I think weight cutting is the number one most dangerous element to the sport of MMA and the biggest legal cheating method that has ever been allowed in combat sports. ...You don't get Arman Tsarukyan having back problems if you don't have insane weight-cutting. How heartbreaking! How awful!"

Watch Josh Barnett's comments below:

Tsarukyan commented on the injury on the JAXXON Podcast and said that he woke up with back pain the day before the weigh-ins and the weight-cutting procedure made it worse.

Islam Makhachev names who he wants to fight next

After returning to Dagestan post-title defense at UFC 311, Islam Makhachev opened up about his immediate next plans with Russian media outlet, Ushatayka. He shared that he was planning to return in July or sooner and wanted to move up to welterweight.

However, his team has remained adamant over the months that Makhachev would not fight Belal Muhammad for the belt. As for moving another slab up and facing Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight title, Makhachev said:

"My height allows it. I think my physical [attributes] allow it too. I just need to work with my specialists, gain muscle mass, add a little weight. I think I can try... I think I have the keys to victory."

If he remained in lightweight, he would love to fight the winner of Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker, Makhachev hinted.

