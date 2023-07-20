Ryan Garcia reacts to netting Tyson Fury-level purse for Gervonta Davis fight

Ryan Garcia is a happy man after making $30 million dollars against Gervonta Davis.

In April, 'KingRy' made his return to the ring against 'Tank'. The fight was hyped as one of the biggest in years and was expected to kick off a massive 2023 for boxing. Just slated for later year alone are massive fights in Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr., and Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder.

To their credit, the young stars kicked us off in style in early April. In the Showtime pay-per-view headliner, Davis scored a knockout win over Garcia. While the defeat was the first of his career, it felt like a night where the sport won, above all else.

In the months since that fight, that feeling turned out to be correct. The pay-per-view reportedly pulled in over 1.2 million pay-per-view buys and $20 million dollars at the gate. That has all led to a Tyson Fury-sized payday for Ryan Garcia.

'The Gypsy King' reportedly pulled in over $30 million dollars for his 2021 trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder. On social media, Garcia reacted to news that he made millions from the event, stating that he was proud to be a part of such as successful event:

I told everyone that when you choose to make the fights that the people want it will create big events



Oscar De La Hoya gives update on Ryan Garcia situation

Oscar De La Hoya doesn't intend to let Ryan Garcia walk.

'KingRy' famously had a lot of trouble after his loss to Gervonta Davis in April. Following the defeat, Garcia dropped trainer Joe Goossen, instead getting with Houston-based coach Derrick James. The coach currently works with the likes of Anthony Joshua, and Errol Spence Jr.

Furthermore, the former interim lightweight champion took aim at Oscar De La Hoya. 'Golden Boy' famously left the arena after the fight, not heading to the post-fight presser or meeting with Garcia. Later, the boxer stated that he planned to remake his entire team.

As a result, Golden Boy Promotions sued Ryan Garcia last month. On The MMA Hour, Oscar De La Hoya gave his side of the story in a brief update. There, the former champion stated:

“I’m not suing him for money, he’s not suing me for money. I just want him to honor my contract. That’s it. Just honor your contract. That’s it. You have obligations, right? I want you to fight. I want you to be a legend. Do you think I wanted him to fight [Gervonta] Tank Davis with a rehydration clause? Hell no. I’m looking out for him, but he has people that are whispering in his ear."