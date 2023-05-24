Sage Northcutt reveals what “drove” him to sign with ONE Championship

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt says the opportunity to try his hand in multiple different combat sports is what drew him to ONE Championship.

Northcutt made his triumphant return to the Circle on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, scoring a quick heel hook submission victory over Pakistani mixed martial arts champion Ahmed Mujtaba. It was an impressive win for the Texas native four years after his undeniably disastrous promotional debut in 2019.

Weeks removed from his big comeback and ONE Championship’s critically-acclaimed premiere in the United States, Sage Northcutt appeared on Fistivities with KB & Renato Laranja to discuss his appearance at the historic event and what originally drew him to sign with ONE.

“Now they’re in the US. The best martial arts organization, getting to fight in the US, and representing an organization that competes in different sports,” Northcutt said. “And that kind of drove me to [ONE Championship].”

Following his 38-second win over Ahmed Mujtaba, Sage Northcutt expressed a desire to test out his newly honed skills in a submission grappling match. The photogenic combat sports standout has also shown interest in rebooking his previously scheduled scrap with Japanese legend Shinya Aoki. The pair were originally slated for ONE on TNT 4 in 2021, but a series of setbacks forced Northcutt out of the contest.

