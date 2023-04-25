Sage Northcutt reveals the hardest part of his recovery process

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt says the most difficult part of his recovery in recent years was the inactivity that came with it.

Anyone who follows the Texas native on social media can see that Sage Northcutt is a very active individual. During his four-year-long layoff, ‘Super’ revealed that the bouts of inactivity were the most difficult to deal with as they simply went against his naturally adventurous nature.

“I think the hardest part for me was just sitting around and just waiting,” Northcutt told ESPN MMA in a recent interview. “ That’s the part that got me because I’m very active. I like to go get it. I like to go after it. I like to go train so that was the hardest part for sure.”

Suffering an especially brutal first-round knockout in his 2019 promotion debut against Brazilian striker Cosmo Alexandre, Sage Northcutt was forced to undergo more than nine hours of surgery to repair eight fractures in his face. Facing an already lengthy recovery, ‘Super’ was dealt another setback, fighting an especially difficult bout of COVID-19 as the pandemic sent the entire world into turmoil.

Fortunately, Northcutt was able to fully recover. With a clean bill of health, the photogenic sensation is ready to get his career back on track. However, that will be much easier said than done as ‘Super’ is set to square off with well-rounded Pakistani mixed martial arts champion Ahmed Mujtaba.

‘Wolverine’ is coming into the ONE Fight Night 10 clash with back-to-back first-round finishes inside the Circle and an impressive 11-2 overall record. Closing in on ONE world title contention, Ahmed Mujtaba will look to use Northcutt as a stepping stone to lightweight gold in the ‘Mile High City.’

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

