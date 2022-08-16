“I want to keep challenging myself” - Savvas Michael plans MMA transition after beating Rodtang

Muay Thai sensation Savvas Michael intends to make the shift from the “art of eight limbs” to MMA if and when he beats Rodtang Jitmuangnon at the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semi-finals, this August at ONE on Prime Video 1.

With world class Muay Thai strikers like Rodtang and Superbon evolving their game to fight in MMA, Michael would also like to follow in their footsteps and make that eventual transition to the sport when the time is right.

Savvas Michael told ONE Championship:

“I’m 23 now and at the peak of my sport fighting in ONE Championship. I’m fighting the best ones in the world, and they are interested to go to MMA as well. Therefore, I would like to try MMA as well because there are more aspects that you have to develop or think about.”

“If I end up winning the title and defending it a few times, I should be looking at the next challenge. I want to keep challenging myself, and MMA will give that to me.”

The best thing about being in an organization like ONE Championship is that Savvas Michael has the opportunity to do just that. If he beats the Muay Thai world champion in this tournament, the 23- year old fighter will be that much closer to making his dreams come true.

Savvas Michael wants Rodtang to scoot over because it’s his “time to shine”

Savvas Michael plans to fight fire with fire against Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the semi-finals of the World Grand Prix.

Michael feels like he’s gained some momentum after a dominant decision-victory against Amir Naseri at the quarterfinals, last May. He will now face one of his biggest tests yet by going toe-to-toe with the Muay Thai world champion. If he succeeds, it will be one of the biggest upsets in Muay Thai history.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘The Baby Face Killer’ sent a message to Rodtang to say that even though he sees him as a friend, he won’t be pulling his punches that night:

“I just want Rodtang to know that I believe in myself. I wouldn’t have signed the contract if I didn’t feel like I can beat him. Signing it means I come to win."

He added:

“I’m not worried. I’m just excited to train and perform come fight day. It’s my time to shine now, and I want to prove to the world that I’m one of the best.

Check out some of the best ONE Muay Thai highlights below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik