UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley recently took to social media to flex a custom pink-and-green AR15 rifle. 'Sugar' is currently in training for his upcoming bout in August for the UFC bantamweight championship against Aljamain Sterling.

Despite being in training camp, it looks like O'Malley still has time to play around with his custom AR15. Watch the video below:

MMA Mania @mmamania Sean O’Malley got a custom pink and green AR-15 Sean O’Malley got a custom pink and green AR-15 https://t.co/SSIwLVHqtk

In the video, O'Malley can be seen firing off his AR15 in a rather hilarious manner. Fans seem to be having a field day in reacting to the UFC bantamweight's video on Twitter, take a look at some of the reactions below:

"He’s holding it like an NPC"

"Is he humping while he’s shooting?"

"Tell me you’ve never fired a rifle, without telling me you’ve never fired a rifle."

Todd @U3O8man @mmamania Tell me you’ve never fired a rifle, without telling me you’ve never fired a rifle. @mmamania Tell me you’ve never fired a rifle, without telling me you’ve never fired a rifle. 😒

"add him in fortnite man"

"Bro was shooting while twerking, generational talent."

"Between the optic, the grip, the trigger control idk what’s worse lol I’m digging the joker colors though."

Lou Ashby @TankerSibby @mmamania Between the optic, the grip, the trigger control🤦‍♂️ idk what’s worse lol I’m digging the joker colors though. @mmamania Between the optic, the grip, the trigger control🤦‍♂️ idk what’s worse lol I’m digging the joker colors though.

"He definitely needs a class on proper handling. That's boot as hell."

BA Bear @boysetsfire888 @mmamania He definitely needs a class on proper handling. That's boot as hell. @mmamania He definitely needs a class on proper handling. That's boot as hell.

"Started getting tossed back by the recoil so he had to compensate to try and be cool."

The Cold Hard Truth @coldtruthcoach @mmamania Started getting tossed back by the recoil so he had to compensate to try and be cool. @mmamania Started getting tossed back by the recoil so he had to compensate to try and be cool.

"The fact that he’s holding it by the mag"

"Lol that scope and holding the mag? Too much call of duty."

Percy Pringles @PercyPringles85 @mmamania Lol that scope and holding the mag? Too much call of duty. @mmamania Lol that scope and holding the mag? Too much call of duty.

UFC wants Sean O'Malley to become bantamweight champion, claims Tim Welch

Sean O'Malley was last seen in action against Petr Yan, having won the bout via split-decision, he earned his shot at the title. Now, he is set to fight for the UFC bantamweight championship at UFC 292 in August.

Heading into the highly anticipated matchup, Tim Welch, the coach of 'Sugar' has claimed that UFC is hoping to see Aljamain Sterling be dethroned by the No.2-ranked bantamweight.

Speaking about Sean O'Malley's upcoming bout against Aljamain Sterling during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Tim Welch said:

"Yeah. For sure. Having 'Sugar' be the champion - I mean, what other bantamweight in history has just one-punched people and walked off like Mark Hunt?"

He continued:

"A bantamweight that's a tall, skinny kid with tattoos and curly hair one-punching people and walking off. The UFC knows what they're doing. 'Sugar' is a big superstar and the UFC helped with that so I'm sure the UFC would love to see a KO artist that's as flashy as Sean be the champion."

Catch the comments below (3:03:00)

Poll : 0 votes