Sean O'Malley picks opponent for 'Chito' Vera; licks lips anticipating mega title defense 

Sean O'Malley has picked an opponent for Marlon Vera after his fight with Henry Cejudo fell through.

'Triple C' returned to the octagon in May after a three-year layoff to take on Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title. However, his return did not go as planned, and he suffered a split decision loss. He later opted to make a quick turnaround and accepted a fight against Marlon Vera for August 19 at UFC 292.

However, the fight fell through after Henry Cejudo withdrew because of an injury. Speaking about the same during the latest episode of his podcast, TimboSugarShow, Sean O'Malley picked an opponent for Marlon Vera. He said:

"Wonder who Chito's gonna get? Chito called out Petr [Yan]. Chito vs. Petr would be sweet."

Further in the episode, O'Malley also spoke about how he would've liked to face Henry Cejudo or Marlon Vera for his first title defense after potentially beating Aljamain Sterling in August. He added:

"That would've been so sweet. I beat Aljo and then it would have been Chito or Henry in December in Vegas probably would've been a title defense. That would've been fu*king epic."

Sean O'Malley talks about Israel Adesanya's dominant run in the middleweight division

Sean O'Malley believes Israel Adesanya's dominant run in the middleweight division is greater than Khabib Nurmagomedov's at 155lbs. 'The Last Stylebender' has beaten everybody in the top 5 of the 185lb division, and despite losing his title last year, he captured the title again at UFC 287 this year.

While discussing the same during a video posted on his YouTube channel, Sean O'Malley questioned if the UFC would see someone as dominant as Israel Adesanya in the future. He said:

"Adesanya has beat every single middleweight in the top five currently. That's gangster. That is fu*king ganster. It's another division there's no real heavy grapplers, heavy wrestlers, besides Bo Nickal but he's a little way out from the title. So yeah, that's sweet. How long's it been since somebody took over the game that long? Khabib didn't really do it. Volk maybe? Volk and Izzy are taking over the game."

