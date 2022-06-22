Sean O'Malley and other UFC fighters with unusual hairstyles

MMA fighters, including those in the UFC, are often unusual in many ways. They either have peculiar personalities or express their individuality via other means.

The days of true absurdities like Kimo Leopold are gone. Still, fighters do what they can to separate themselves from the rest of the UFC roster. At times, it is Israel Adesanya performing a dance routine at his entrance for an upcoming matchup.

In other cases, fighters use post-fight interviews or post-fight press conferences to express their odd views on certain topics or their passion for pastimes often considered strange.

The most visible means by which fighters express themselves, though, is their hair. Sean O'Malley is perhaps the fighter most well-known for his unusual and distinct hairstyles.

However, there are others who have adopted hairstyles that are just as unusual, if not just a shade less strange than what O'Malley typically has. This list looks at 5 UFC fighters who have worn and continue to wear unusual hairstyles.

#5 Paddy Pimblett

Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett is the UFC's latest sensation. He's an exciting lightweight fighter with a high percentage of finishes. Although he possesses natural knockout power, Pimblett is not a striker by trade.

He does not move his head off the center-line when throwing punches, nor does he tuck his chin to mitigate the impact of his opponent's blows. Instead, his main skill-set is his grappling. He is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt with a killer instinct as he is always creating openings for submissions and searching for them.

🖐



Agree or disagree? UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett picks his Liverpool 5-a-side team

However, it is his personality and unusual hairstyle that have captured the imagination of fight fans around the world. Pimblett is a flamboyant character dripping with charisma.

His hair, a bowl cut he has maintained for as long as most fans can remember, is often likened to the hairstyles worn by the Beatles, which led to a surge in the hairstyle's popularity during the 1960s.

In recent years, the bowl cut has become a subject of ridicule, causing Pimblett to garner a significant amount of attention, and not always complimentary.

#4 Deiveson Figueiredo

Current UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo is a powerful fighter who presents threats in every phase of combat. When he is striking, he can knock out nearly anyone in his weight class due to the disparity between his punching power and the punching power possessed by other flyweights.

On the ground, he has a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, possessing a tight guillotine choke, rendering him comfortable wherever the fight goes.

Did Deiveson Figueiredo put his name in the running for best hair of 2018 in the UFC? #UFCBelem

Prior to becoming an elite UFC fighter, though, Figueiredo was a hairdresser. It should come as no surprise then that he has one of the most distinct hairstyles of any fighter on the UFC roster.

He typically dyes his hair blonde, stylizing it with a red streak. It has been rumored that the red streak on his hair is somehow linked to Kratos — the main character from the God of War video game series — having a red streak over his face.

Figueiredo himself has claimed that the red streak and his 'God of War' alias is due to his fascination with Wanderlei Silva's 'Axe Murderer' alias.

#3 Kris Moutinho

Portuguese MMA fighter Kris Moutinho is one of the UFC's newest European acquisitions. He most recently faced Guido Cannetti at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev.

Prior to that, he fought Sean O'Malley at UFC 264. While no one will ever confuse Kris Moutinho for an elite fighter, as evidenced by his 9-6 record, he did put forth a gutsy performance against O'Malley.

He withstood everything the lanky but powerful bantamweight threw at him, leading many MMA pundits to refer to Moutinho as a zombie.

Other than his incredible toughness and durability, Moutinho's hairstyle caught the eye of fans. He dyed his hair green, wearing it long with both sides of his head shaved.

When he faced Cannetti at the UFC Fight Night event headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev, Moutinho stepped into the octagon with his hair dyed red instead of green. Thus, many fans are left wondering exactly which color Moutinho will choose next.

#2. Jiri Procházka

The new UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Procházka is an unusual character. He is an enormous and powerful light heavyweight who possesses matching speed.

Not only is his personality unusual, but his fighting style is unusual as well. He incorporates many traditional martial arts elements, throwing punches from his chest, switching stances, and much more.

The hairstyle he favored was an homage to the traditional Mongkhon headband worn by Muay Thai fighters, as he considered it a visual element that denoted his preparation for war and battle in the octagon.

Procházka is a longtime admirer of traditional martial arts philosophies, crediting them with strengthening his mind in pursuit of his goals.

After successfully capturing the UFC light heavyweight title in his Fight of the Year contender against Glover Teixeira at UFC 274, Procházka cut off his hair, now sporting a buzzcut as he begins a new journey.

What Procházka might do next with his hairstyle remains to be seen. So, whether he will keep his current buzzcut or grow out his hair and style it in another way that gives respect to traditional martial arts philosophies is sure to keep fans intrigued.

#1 Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley has only recently cracked the top 10 in the bantamweight division. He is yet to even be classified as a top 5 fighter, let alone capture the championship.

Despite all of this, he remains significantly more popular than reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and even many of the top contenders.

This is partially due to O'Malley's flashy striking style and high finishing rate. In particular, his knockout wins are styled in a way that renders them ideal for viral video content on the internet.

Sean O'Malley and his dog have matching hair now

However, another reason for his increasing popularity is his hair. While the rising bantamweight star has an interesting personality, his various hairstyles throughout the years have been as eye-catching as any in UFC history.

O'Malley dyed his hair in a rainbow color scheme of red, yellow, green, purple, and blue. Other times, such as when he faced Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 252, he dyed his hair yellow, red, and blue, which are the colors of the Ecuadorian flag.

Vera, for context, is an Ecuadorian fighter, so not only does O'Malley use his hairstyle as a means of expressing himself, but he also uses it as a way of waging psychological warfare on his opponents.

