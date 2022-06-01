Sean Strickland says Israel Adesanya "jerks off to cartoons"

Sean Strickland took a shot at reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya during a recent interview.

During a conversation with The Schmo, Strickland was asked how he would interact with Adesanya if they crossed paths at UFC 276. In response, the No.4-ranked middleweight said the only thing he holds against Adesanya is that he "probably jerks off to cartoons."

"He might be the champ, but by July 2nd, he might not be the champ anymore," Strickland said. "No, man, I like Izzy. Besides the anime, I like Izzy. He's a tough motherf***er. Besides the anime, the guy probably jerks off to cartoons. I hold that against you. I guarantee you, Izzy, you have jerked off to cartoons once in your life. Don't f***ing lie to me. That needs to be said."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments in the clip below:

Strickland, of course, alluded to Adesanya's fondness for anime. 'The Last Stylebender' is a self-professed anime geek, something he proudly wears as a badge.

Adesanya and Strickland will be fighting on the same card at UFC 276 in July. In the main event, 'The Last Stylebender' will defend his title against Jared Cannonier. At the same time, Strickland will be taking on the only man who has ever knocked out Adesanya – Alex Pereira.

Israel Adesanya expresses interest in fighting Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya is on board with a matchup against Sean Strickland for the middleweight title.

The New Zealand-based fighter believes that fighting a fellow troll would make for an interesting build-up. Speaking about a potential fight with 'Tarzan' during the UFC 271 media scrum, 'The Last Stylebender' said:

"That’s gonna make a lot of money if me and him actually get to fight. Trust. I’m a bit of a troll, but I keep it under wraps. But yeah, if that happens, it happens. But we’ll see after this weekend."

Catch Israel Adesanya's comments in the clip below:

As it stands, Adesanya has nearly wiped out the entire 185-pound division. If both Adesanya and Strickland emerge victorious in their respective bouts during the July 2nd pay-per-view, the pair could very well be matched up for a collision.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far