"Seek my approval before speaking" - Chael Sonnen instructs LeBron James to "run all tweets" past him

Chael Sonnen recently offered a suggestion to LeBron James after the four-time NBA champion tweeted his thoughts on a scene from the 1985 cult classic Teen Wolf.

James took to Twitter to note a share his thoughts on the final scene of the film, where Michael J. Fox's character, Scott Howard successfully makes both his free throws to win the championship for his high school. He mentioned that he found it odd why he didn't revert back to being the wolf as well as the placement of some of the players on the court.

He wrote:

"Sitting here watching Teen Wolf (1985). The last basketball scene when he didn’t go back to the wolf is the funniest basketball I’ve ever seen!!!...And why/how is ole buddy standing under the rim at the end to win the game with free throws"

Sonnen, who doesn't follow anybody on Twitter, reacted to 'King' James and offered to assist the Los Angeles Laker with his tweets. He also suggested that he seek his approval when posting, writing:

"Moving fwd, run all tweets past me first. Kinda a broad approach. Like, seek my approval before speaking...Let Uncle Chael help."

It remains to be seen whether Sonnen's tweet will get a reaction from the four-time NBA champion, but it won't stop 'The American Gangster' from weighing in on other topics.

Chael Sonnen sounds off on Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lilliard

LeBron James wasn't the only NBA star that Chael Sonnen targeted as he recently sounded off on Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard for not acknowledging him.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, 'The American Gangster' told Ariel Helwani that he took offense to Lillard giving his opinion on Errol Spence Jr. and Terrence Crawford, but not recognizing him as the top fighter in the city. He mentioned that he hasn't met the Trailblazers guard but would remind him that he's the tough guy in the market, saying:

"He's texting Errol Spence and Crawford, he doesn't know the difference between a jab and a hook, he doesn't know the difference from a wrist-lock to a wrist-watch. But he doesn't acknowledge Chael as the tough in this market [Portland, Oregon]. I will show him, I will just help him across that bridge."

