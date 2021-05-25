Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh has been helping Will Smith lose his dad bod

Will Smith is the latest celebrity to turn to MMA in the hope of staying fit and healthy. He has teamed up with Conor McGregor's head coach, John Kavanagh, in an attempt to lose his current 'dad bod'.

Kavanagh is one of the most respected coaches in modern MMA, having cornered McGregor from the very start of his career, all the way to two UFC titles and a super fight with Floyd Mayweather.

Will Smith has been using John Kavanagh's training program

John Kavanagh has been working on a project titled Wimp 2 Warrior for some time now. It is an MMA training program that is designed to turn everyday people into legitimately skilled mixed martial artists. This is the approach he is taking to train Will Smith.

Smith is a widely loved actor and musician, having starred in films such as The Pursuit of Happiness, Hancock and Men in Black. He made a name for himself in the classic American TV sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

However, Will Smith is now 52 and looking to get back into shape. It would appear that Kavanagh's Wimp 2 Warrior program has had an instant effect on Smith. The two men are seen posing for a photo post-workout, both looking in impressive athletic shape.

Preparation for McGregor vs Poirier 3

When he is not training Will Smith, Kavanagh is training Conor McGregor for his upcoming fight against Dustin Poirier. McGregor and Poirier are set to face off in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10.

McGregor won the first bout between the pair back in 2014. At the time, both men were still in the featherweight division and McGregor knocked Poirier out in the opening round.

However, the rematch, which took place in January this year was a very different affair. Poirier has evolved progressed into an experienced lightweight. While McGregor once held the lightweight belt, he had only fought at 155-lbs twice. The Irishman's inactivity and lack of experience at lightweight was evident when he faced Poirier at UFC 257.

The Diamond dismantled McGregor with heavy leg kicks, which led to a brutal TKO stoppage in the second round of the fight. This was the only time McGregor has been defeated by strikes in his entire professional career.

With both men winning one fight each, their third encounter in July should settle the rivalry. John Kavanagh will no doubt be looking to set McGregor back on his path to lightweight gold at UFC 264.