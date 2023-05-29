Shalie Lipp cause of death: Understanding the untimely demise of the young MMA prospect

The MMA community was in mourning earlier this month after the tragic news that upcoming fighter Shalie Lipp had passed away.

The Colardo native Lipp was killed in a car accident on the I-94 bridge connecting Fargo and Moorhead. The collision involved two cars and it was later revealed that Lipp, was the only person to have sadly lost their life in the incident

The 21-year-old was also just two weeks away from fighting Natalie Gage for the women's flyweight title at Ignite Mercy in Minnesota.

UFC @ufc In memory of Shalie Lipp. In memory of Shalie Lipp. https://t.co/oya5q5MJMA

Lipp's death soon caught the attention of Dana White and the UFC after her mother discovered her daughter's diary. Inside there were multiple entries of Shalie Lipp's hopes and dreams, which included Lipp writing 'Dana White will know my name' throughout the pages.

After hearing word of the tragic news, the 53-year-old soon acknowledged Lipp on his Instagram. He posted a heartfelt message to the 21-year-old and her family. He wrote:

"She is a 21 year old amateur MMA fighter who just passed away in a car accident. She was supposed to fight May 20th and just got home from training in Thailand. Her mother found her journal and i guess at the end of every entry she would write “Dana White will know my name.” Lauren Murphy called and told Mick Maynard the story and it broke my heart.. My condolences to her family and friends."

Shalie Lipp was honored at MMA event

Following the news of her passing, the organizers of the event opted to pay tribute to the 21-year-old fighter.

Following the news of her passing, the organizers of the event opted to pay tribute to the 21-year-old fighter. Per Valley News Live, a bumper crowd turned upto the event to pay their respects to Lipp's family, and a memorial was conducted before the fights began.

Mike Davis of Ignite Fights also shared some touching words about the event, which saw the flyweight title Shalie Lipp would have fought for handed to her family. He said:

“It’s not about anything else but Shalie... When one of our soldiers goes down, all of us gotta get together and support her and her family... Everyone here is honoring her life, and we’re very honored to be a part of it... She was an integral part of what it is we do at Ignite Fights. You know, we’re proud to be associated with someone like Shalie Lipp... That’s what fighters do, they go all-in, and Shalie was all-in, and we’re here all-in for her.”

