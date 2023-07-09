Shamil Gasanov says he overcame stiff competition during his perfect 13-0 run

Shamil Gasanov faced some stiff competition on the Russian regional circuit en route to his impressive 13-0 record.

‘The Cobra’ made his promotional debut last year after becoming one of the most highly-touted prospects in Russia. Needless to say, Gasanov did not disappoint in his first appearance inside the Circle, scoring a first-round submission against No. 2 ranked featherweight contender Kim Jae Woong at ONE on Prime Video 3. The victory immediately thrust Gasanov into the division’s top five and put him potentially one big win away from title contention.

Before heading to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for his sophomore appearance under the ONE Championship banner, Shamil Gasanov spoke with the promotion about his incredible undefeated record, and the tough competition he has faced along the way.

“In the ProFC league, I faced opponents of different levels, some above my own. Each preparation for a fight presented unique problems that I had to overcome,” Gasanov said.

Inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Shamil Gasanov will square off with BJJ superstar Garry Tonon. Both men will step into the matchup vying for a potential featherweight title shot. ‘The Lion Killer’ enters the bout with a solid 7-1 record inside the Circle, the lone loss coming against then-featherweight champion Thanh Le in March 2022.

Since then, Garry Tonon has bounced back with a first-round submission against Johnny Nunez at ONE Fight Night 5 in January.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

