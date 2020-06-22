Shane Burgos issues an official statement following loss to Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 3

This past weekend at UFC Vegas 3, Shane Burgos and Josh Emmett put up a fight for the ages. Shane Burgos suffered a loss to Josh Emmett on his return to the Octagon, as the veteran Featherweight came out victorious in an incredible co-main event between the pair.

In the aftermath of his loss, Burgos took to social media in order to address his performance and issued a statement after his loss to Emmett. Burgos sent out a motivational post via his official Instagram handle, reflecting on his loss.

Shane Burgos issues statement after loss to Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 3

After an incredible three-round bout, Emmett emerged victorious, via split decision, as the UFC veteran moves a step closer to a potential Featherweight Title shot. However, Shane Burgos was certainly disappointed with his performance, as he took to Instagram and issued an official statement.

Looking back on his fight, Burgos was disappointed with his performance, but despite the loss, he claimed that his clash against Emmett was the most fun he had in a fight. He further thanked Emmett for the fight and UFC President Dana White for operating his promotion even during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is what Burgos posted:

With Burgos suffering a loss to Emmett, it now remains to be seen what plans the UFC has in store for the talented Featherweight. The UFC Featherweight Division is currently stacked with some top names and the next potential opponent for Burgos would definitely be exciting.

As for the UFC Featherweight Title, the championship is currently in possession of Alexander Volkanovski, who will be defending the title against former champ Max Holloway at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi at the UFC Fight Island.

The winner of that fight could end up defending the title against top contenders such as Zabit Magomedsharipov, Yair Rodriguez, Brian Ortega, or Chan Sung Jung. Let's also not overlook the fact that Josh Emmett could be in contention of a potential shot at the Featherweight Title.