"She ain’t give me a**" - When Derrick Lewis angered his wife by hitting on Ronda Rousey after knocking out her then-fiance

Derrick Lewis once angered his wife by hilariously hitting on Ronda Rousey moments after a knockout victory.

Back in 2017, Lewis went up against Ronda Rousey's fiance at the time, Travis Browne. 'The Black Beast' earned a second-round knockout victory over Browne, and he proceeded to hit on Rousey during his post-fight octagon interview.

Lewis said:

“Forget that guy [Travis Browne], I got much more heart than he has. Where is Ronda Rousey fine a** at?”

Derrick Lewis' comments didn't do him a great deal of favor as he ended up upsetting his wife. In the build-up to his fight with Marcin Tybura in 2018, Lewis stated that his wife imposed a sex ban on him. In an interview with TMZ Sports, he said:

“My wife, she’s mad, she ain’t give me a** ever since I mentioned her in that last interview. I have to get this win, so I can buy her something nice and hopefully I’ll get some a** next week.”

Catch Lewis' comments below (00:16):

As far as the fight against Marcin Tybura goes, Lewis was able to secure yet another knockout, this time in the third round.

Derrick Lewis could face up to a month in prison after his recent arrest

Derrick Lewis was recently arrested in Houston, Texas, just days before his fight against Jailton Almeida at UFC Sao Paulo. He allegedly drove a Lamborghini at 136 miles per hour in a 50 miles per hour zone.

While Lewis was released after paying a $100 "personal recognizance" bond, he could end up facing up to a month in prison if found guilty. As per an X post by MMA journalist Marc Raimondi, 'The Black Beast' will have to stand before a judge on December 27:

"The next court date for Derrick Lewis is Dec. 27 following his reckless driving arrest. The maximum sentence if convicted is 30 days in jail and a $200 fine. But most of these cases result in the defendant just going to a driver’s safety course, per the Harris County DA’s office."

Check out Raimondi's post below:

Lewis' recent arrest did not hinder his upcoming fight against Jailton Almedia. The two will lock horns in Sao Paolo later this weekend in a highly anticipated heavyweight clash.