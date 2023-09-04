"She fakes it" - When Sean Strickland launched random attack on Khabib Nurmagomedov's wife and love life

Sean Strickland is notoriously known for his unfiltered personality as well as his hilarious trash talk. Whilst at times the middleweight contender is revered for outlandish comments, there are often times when 'Tarzan' appears to on the offense for no apparent reason.

One such instance took place last year, when Strickland addressed UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov and his wife. 'The Eagle' is well known for keeping his personal life out of the media, but that didn't stop Sean Strickland taking aim the Russian and his family.

The 32-year-old took to social media and commented on Nurmagomedov's love life. Strickland stated that he couldn't imagine the former UFC champ having "s*x", before then firing a shot at his wife. Strickland tweeted:

"You guys every wonder how khabib has sex??? Fuck guarantee she fakes it... Actually no I bet it's completely silent and when he finishes he just walks away... lmao!!!"

Expand Tweet

'Tarzan' then followed up on his post by responding to a fan. They stated that they were also interested in knowing about Nurmagomedov's love life, allowing Sean Strickland to fire another shot at the Russian fighter. He said:

"I'm sure you would.. Just don't forget your burka, tear up your driver license and leave your freedom at the door lol."

Expand Tweet

Israel Adesanya promises to KO Sean Strickland at UFC 293

Israel Adesanya is planning to finish the fight early when he defends his middleweight title against Sean Strickland at UFC 293 next weekend.

Adesanya heads into the bout as the heavy favorite, as he prepares to make his first title defence since reclaiming the belt earlier this year. For Strickland, the bout marks his first shot at UFC gold.

Ahead of their main event clash, 'The Last Stylebender' spoke with MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter to preview the fight. During the interview, Adesanya revealed that he's expecting a victory over Strickland to be one of the most satisfying wins of his career because he is an "idiot". Adesanya stated:

"Yes, this [a win against Strickland] is going to be one of them [more gratifying]... I don't like idiots, or bullies... Like he knows I'm going to f**k him up, but he's still just trying to pretend he's this big dog. And I'm like, 'Alright, bet.' He doesn't have to respect me, or come in and bow down, nothing like that. But some of the things he's saying, and he's also questioning my character, like, b***h you don't know me."

Catch Adesanya's comments regarding Sean Strickland here (7:30):