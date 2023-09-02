"I don't like idiots" - Israel Adesanya explains why knocking out Sean Strickland will be one of the most "gratifying" wins of his career

Israel Adesanya is set to take on Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293 in Sydney next weekend. 'The Last Stylebender' is heavily favored ahead of fight night, and he has bad intentions on his mind.

Many feel that there is a disparity between the pair of middleweights when it comes to the stand-up game, with Strickland's KO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 276 being a prime example of the holes in his striking arsenal.

While Sean Strickland could certainly defeat Israel Adesanya at UFC 293, something the middleweight champion is fully aware of, the likelihood is slim.

During a recent interview with MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter, 'The Last Stylebender' explained why a win over Strickland would be more satisfying than most.

Adesanya pointed to Strickland's personality as being one that reminded him of "idiots" he had to deal with growing up, and he plans on finishing 'Tarzan' come fight night. He said:

"Yes, this [a win against Strickland] is going to be one of them [more gratifying]... I don't like idiots, or bullies... Like he knows I'm going to f**k him up, but he's still just trying to pretend he's this big dog. And I'm like, 'Alright, bet.' He doesn't have to respect me, or come in and bow down, nothing like that. But some of the things he's saying, and he's also questioning my character, like, b***h you don't know me."

Watch the video below from 7:30:

Sean Strickland is one of the most controversial fighters in the UFC, having made a number of shocking statements. It appears that his outlandish nature has rubbed Israel Adesanya the wrong way, and 'The Last Stylebender' plans on dealing with him accordingly come UFC 293.

Israel Adesanya is hoping for a "spectacular" finish against Sean Strickland at UFC 293

Israel Adesanya will face off against Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293 next weekend. 'The Last Stylebender' is set to make the first defense of his second reign as middleweight champion after reclaiming the belt against Alex Pereira at UFC 287.

Adesanya is hoping to give fans a moment that they will remember forever in Sydney, and intends to close the show in style.

Israel Adesanya will be joined on the card by five of his City Kickboxing teammates, and the middleweight champion is using the pressure of having his training partners on the card as fuel to motivate him to knock Strickland out.

In a recent YouTube video, he said:

"What we're working on as well, it's definitely raised the bar. The motivation is just taking his head. It's another guy to style against. Being in Sydney, six of us on the card, half the card is [City Kickboxing], so I have to close the show spectacularly."

Watch the video below from 2:55: