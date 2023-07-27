Israel Adesanya rubbishes claims of Alex Pereira being susceptible to KO due to weight cuts - "I caught him off guard"

Israel Adesanya recently broke down Alex Pereira's upcoming fight with Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291. During this, 'The Last Stylebender' took the time to dismiss rumors that emerged following his incredible KO win over 'Poatan' at UFC 287.

Pereira was known to cut an enormous amount of weight to make the middleweight limit (185 pounds) which was part of his decision to move up to light heavyweight ahead of UFC 291.

Israel Adesanya addressed claims that Alex Pereira's loss was mainly due to his brain still being dehydrated during the fight, which meant he could not absorb Adesanya's punches as effectively.

Adesanya also noted that he had also hurt 'Poatan' in their previous fights, but the Brazilian was able to absorb those strikes better than at UFC 287.

'The Last Stylebender' recently posted his UFC 291 breakdown video, in which he said this:

"He sucks a lot of weight but this rhetoric of 'the weight cut affected the knockout.' When I hurt all these other fights ago, same weight class, he was able to take it regardless of the weight cut. This time I just timed it right and caught him off guard. That's what knocked him out. Not the weight cut, I don't like this narrative [of] 'Oh the weight cut, [Pereira] sucks so much weight.' No one said it last time, in November, don't say it now..."

Watch the video below from 6:35:

Alex Pereira will face Jan Blachowicz in the co-main event of UFC 291 this weekend. The card will be headlined by an epic rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, who will do battle for the BMF title.

Israel Adesanya breaks down Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 291

Israel Adesanya believes that the UFC 291 main event between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje could come down to patience. Both lightweights are known for putting on exciting displays, but Poirier is generally regarded as the more measured of the two fighters.

The pair previously faced off in an absolute war at UFC on Fox 29, which 'The Diamond' won via TKO in round four.

Heading into their rematch this weekend, Israel Adesanya broke down the matchup on YouTube. 'The Last Stylebender' noted that whoever is able to maintain more discipline is likely to come out on top. He said this:

"I'ma go Dustin. I think his discipline, ahh I don't know, 'cause Gaethje when he's disciplined and he decides to be patient he's the f***ing man... But [Gaethje] might get to a point where he decides early on, 'F**k it!' and goes into a brawl... I just feel like the pace they're both gonna bring, it's not gonna go the distance."

Watch the video below from 15:20: