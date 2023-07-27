UFC 291 payouts: Dustin Poirier likely to emerge highest-paid with 2-times Justin Gaethje's purse

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are set to earn the highest salaries after estimated figures of the UFC 291 payouts were released. Whilst it is difficult to gauge the exact amount the promotion pays its' fighters, a rough estimate can be calculated based on previously disclosed figures.

According to TheSportsDaily.com, the promotion will pay an estimated $3.5 million in salaries, incentives and bonuses at UFC 291. With Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje set to go to war in the main event of the card, it makes sense that the pair are paid the highest amount.

'The Diamond' is reportedly set to earn a guaranteed payout of $1,021,000, whilst 'The Highlight' is set to earn a minimum of $511,000.

Former middleweight champion Alex Pereira will be welcomed to the light heavyweight division by Jan Blachowicz. The pair will do battle in the co-main event of the evening, where 'Poatan' will earn at least $316,000 whilst Blachowicz will receive $216,000.

The fifth-highest paid fighter on the card is UFC veteran Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, who is set to earn a minimum of $166,000 to fight the enigmatic Michel Pereira.

The top 10 highest-paid fighters at UFC 291 are listed below:

Dustin Poirier - $1.02 million Justin Gaethje - $511,000 Alex Pereira - $316,000 Jan Blachowicz - $216,000 Stephen Thompson - $166,000 Derrick Lewis - $166,000 Tony Ferguson - $146,000 Bobby Green - $121,000 Kevin Holland - $116,000 Michael Chiesa - $96,000

Dustin Poirier breaks down Justin Gaethje's 'technical' gameplan ahead of UFC 291 clash

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will square off for the BMF title in the main event of UFC 291 this weekend. The pair have already faced off once before, at UFC on Fox 29, where 'The Diamond' defeated Gaethje via fourth-round TKO.

But their first fight took place in 2018, and both men have improved immeasurably. Heading into this weekend, Gaethe stated that he would be employing a more technical gameplan against Dustin Poirier.

Both men consistently put on exciting fights, but Gaethje is without doubt the wilder of the two fighters. Poirier believes if his opponent tries to be too technical this weekend, it will play into the hands of 'The Diamond'.

Poirier appeared in front of the media ahead of UFC 291 and said this about Gaethje's game plan:

"If he wants to technically kickbox with me and grapple with me, I think his best chances are to catch me [by] being crazy and land a shot. If he tries to take his time and be methodical, I'm gonna show you levels, for sure."

Watch the video below from 7:40: