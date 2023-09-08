"She forgot she is married for a second" - When Laura Sanko's awkward reaction to Tai Tuivasa's Spice Girls song led to hilarious fan reactions

Laura Sanko has become one of the most notable names in MMA sportscasting with her knowledge of the game and hilarious quips. However, one of her previous interviews led to some hilarity online.

During an interview with heavyweight fighter Tai Tuivasa at UFC 264 in 2021, the former Invicta FC atomweight asked 'Bam Bam' about the inspiration behind his walkout song.

Tuivasa, who walked out to Spice Girls' 'Wannabe' for his fight with Greg Hardy, responded with one of the song's iconic lines:

"If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends."

Caught off guard by the lyrics, Sanko jokingly proclaimed her liking for 'Bam Bam's' friend Tyson Pedro before quickly treading back on her comments:

"You're looking at me as you're saying, makes me feel really... You are friends with Tyson Pedro, you know what I'm saying... No no no, we good, we good."

Catch Laura Sanko's comments below:

Suffice to say, internet trolls had a field day with Sanko's awkward reaction, as many flooded the YouTube comments section to have some fun at her expense.

Laura Sanko talks about her UFC pay-per-view commentary debut

After serving as a commentator for the past few seasons of 'Dana White's Contender Series', Lauro Sanko made her UFC commentary debut earlier this January. She has since called numerous Fight Night events.

On Saturday, Sanko will make her long-awaited pay-per-view commentary debut at UFC 293. During a recent interview with Cageside Press, the former fighter spoke about the monumental milestone in her career, saying:

"When I was trying to make the Contender Series leap... I know it sounds so cheesy, but I made a vision board. And the images I used to create my vision board [were] what would come to mind when I was trying to meditate on what I wanted and manifest it."

Laura Sanko added:

"I can see that image clearly as day in my head, and to look over and see that in real life is going to be crazy. I better not freaking cry though that would be really embarrassing."