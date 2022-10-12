"She's got friends in high places" - Tulsi Gabbard and Joe Rogan discuss Kamala Harris' "absolutely illegal" activities

Former US Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard recently joined Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast. The U.S. veteran and Rogan discussed her accusations about the illegal record of vice president Kamala Harris. The UFC color commentator said:

"You opened up this discussion about a prosecution record and the things that she's done that are absolutely illegal."

Gabbard recently broke ties with the Democratic party due to a feud stemming from her accusations against Harris. The 41-year-old was seemingly thrown under the bus for pointing fingers at Harris' record as a prosecutor in California.

According to Gabbard, others have refrained from ousting Harris as the Vice-President is likely to have connections in high places. The U.S. Army veteran told Rogan:

"I don't know why no one had the courage to ask her those questions, why I was the first person to do it. If I had to guess I'd imagine she's got friends in high places, I would guess it's because she's a woman of color and no one wants to be seen as the person attacking a woman of color, who's running for president."

Watch Joe Rogan and Tulsi Gabbard discuss Kamala Harris' record below:

Rogan has previously opined that Tulsi Gabbard would make a better leader than Kamala Harris.

Catch the latest episode of JRE below:

Tulsi Gabbard's accusations against Kamala Harris

Tulsi Gabbard attacked Kamala Harris' past record during a Democratic presidential debate in Detroit in 2019. Harris served as California’s attorney general from 2011 through 2016 and before that as San Francisco’s district attorney.

Gabbard accused Harris, who claims to be pro cannabis-legalization, of putting over 1500 people in jail for marijuana violations during her time as a California prosecutor. Gabbard also accused the Vice-President of keeping people in jail for cheap labor, even after their sentences were served:

"Senator Harris says she's proud of her record as a prosecutor and that she'll be a prosecutor president. But I'm deeply concerned about this record. There are too many examples to cite but she put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana. She blocked evidence -- she blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so. She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California. And she fought to keep a bail system in place that impacts poor people in the worst kind of way."

