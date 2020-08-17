Alexander Volkanovski has emerged victorious on both occasions against Max Holloway. Volkanovski upset the world when he dethroned Max Holloway to become the new Featherweight Champion at UFC 245.

However, many fight fans claimed that Holloway won the fight, while others called it a lackluster win for Volkanovski. With no clear top contenders and Holloway's dominant run as the UFC featherweight Champion, both the fighters fought each other at UFC 251 in the rematch for the UFC gold. In the lead up to the fight. Volkanovski claimed that he would knockout Holloway and put all the criticism to end. However, Holloway put up an incredible performance over the undefeated Alexander Volkanovski. Holloway looked sharp and proved to be quite a trouble for Volkanovski on the feet. Regardless, Volkanovski once again proved to be too much for the former Champion. Alexander Volkanovski picked up a controversial split decision win over Max Holloway at UFC 251.

This time around, the criticism regarding the win was more severe. Many UFC fighters and fight fans criticized the split decision win and felt that Holloway did enough to win back the UFC Featherweight Championship. In light of the controversial decision, and the fact that the rivalry between the two fighters is still debated owing to controversial judging, should the UFC book a trilogy bout between Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway?

Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway might not be a good idea

Recently Dana White announced that a trilogy fight between both the fighter could be on the cards going forward in 2021.

Alexander Volkanovski has done enough to prove that he is one of the best featherweight fighters in the division. Despite the controversial decision wins over Max Holloway, he put up brilliant performances against the former champion. With notable victories over Jose Aldo and Chad Mendes, Volkanovski will go down in history as one of the greatest mixed martial artists in the Featherweight division.

Max Holloway has done enough inside the UFC featherweight division to go down in history as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. With notable victories over former Champion like Jose Aldo (twice), Anthony Pettis, Jeremy Stephens, Charles Oliveira, Frankie Edgar, and Brian Ortega, Holloway has cemented his position enough to ask for a trilogy fight after back to back close losses. However, is it the best decision to book a trilogy bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway?

With back to back losses to his name, Max Holloway has only won once in his last four fights. The featherweight division looks strong and has a lot of and up and coming title contenders. Holloway could be looking at getting a win over another top contender before facing Alexander Volkanovski again.

It will also be interesting to see Volkanovski defend his featherweight championship against other opponents. It makes more sense for UFC to go forward with other match-ups for Volkanovski. Holloway is just 29 and can find his way back to gold with a couple wins inside the octagon. With a lot of interesting match-ups for both the fighters, it might not be the best idea for UFC to book the trilogy bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.