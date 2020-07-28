UFC president Dana White is not ruling out the possibility of a trilogy fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

While “The Great” is now officially 2-0 against “Blessed” after their first two bouts against one another, many fans and media members believe that Holloway should’ve had his hand raised after their rematch on Fight Island.

During a recent interview with ESPN, White made it clear that he can understand both sides of the argument.

“Well, here’s the thing,” White said (h/t MMA Junkie). “Calvin Kattar just fought. Yair Rodriguez has a fight coming up. (Korean) ‘Zombie’ has a fight coming up. Ortega and Zabit – all of these guys are going to fight in the next couple of months here. We’ll see how that all plays out. It’s hard to not say we can give Max a rematch for that fight again – do it a third time. I think all of the fans and the media would agree with that. I don’t know for sure.“I’m sure Volkanovski doesn’t love that idea,” White added. “He’s like, ‘Listen, I just beat this guy twice. You know?’ And if you’re Volkanovski, you’re like, ‘Guess what? The media aren’t judges. Dana White is not a judge. None of these people are judges. The people that are assigned to judge the fight say I won twice.’

“So if you’re Volkanovski, I get it,” White continued. “And if you’re Volkanovski, you probably want to take a look at a different guy. I don’t know. I haven’t really talked to Volkanovski about it. It’s something I definitely need to do. We’ll see how this thing plays out.”

Prior to the aforementioned second fight, Volkanovski made it crystal clear that he wants to stay at featherweight and take on all available challengers, so White may be right that he’s keen to move on from Holloway.

“My eyes are on my division. i want to defend my belt against No. 1 contenders. We’ve got a stacked division….You got all these guys fighting and whoever has an impressive performance is gonna be the No. 1 contender,” Volkanovski told the media ahead of his UFC 251 title defense against Max Holloway. “For Henry Cejudo to push in front of the line, in front of the No. 1 contender, there needs to be money involved. I’m not into that.

“As I’ve said from Day 1, I don’t want to put my division on hold. I want to fight No. 1 contenders. For me to be GOAT of this division, you need to take out No. 1 contenders. So if someone’s gonna push in front of the line, we need to be compensated for that.”