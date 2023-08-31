"Sign the contract Greedy belly" - Tyson Fury's 'too high' shorts troll miserably backfires as Oleksandr Usyk fans takeover

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk were set to face off in April, but the bout didn't materialize due to difficulties in negotiating the fight purse. The heavyweight title unification fight had been under discussion twice earlier in the year, yet on both occasions, the plans disintegrated with both parties blaming the other for the failures.

'The Gypsy King' ultimately opted to face former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on October 28. Meanwhile, The Ukrainian squared off against mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois last weekend.

However, the match was marked by controversy, as Dubois landed a punch that many argue was on the beltline of Usyk. 'The Cat' was also accused of wearing his shorts high to evade body shots. Although he was knocked down by a punch in the fifth round and remained on the ground for a significant time, it was deemed a low blow. Usyk eventually secured a TKO victory in the ninth round.

Tyson Fury recently aimed new taunts at Oleksandr Usyk. Fury posted an image of himself wearing seemingly oversized shorts, pulled up high above his belly.

However, Fury's playful social media move had an unintended consequence as Usyk supporters hijacked the comments section, accusing the WBC champion of ducking a potential bout.

One fan wrote:

"At Least Usyk defends his titles."

Another wrote:

"And your still scared of him."

"Unfortunately that all what you can do right now just trolling 😑"

"Sign the contract Greedy belly , stop avoiding the king"

"Sign the contract and fight Usyk you dosser"

"The joke is on him. He usually keeps his shorts too high. Usyk worn his shorts properly."

Bob Arum asserts to review Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk after Francis Ngannou bout

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum revealed his plan to reopen discussions for a potential bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk after Fury's match against Francis Ngannou gets over.

During an interview with Steve Kim on X (formerly Twitter) earlier in August, Arum stated:

"We gonna work our a** off with my friend Egis Kilmas to make Fury and Usyk. That's the fight. I mean Usyk has a tough fight with Daniel Dubois if he dodges that bullet, a fight with Fury is the best fight. And since everybody knows each other and there's no animosity on any side, it should be an easy fight to make."

