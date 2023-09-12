"Slap the mouth off him in front of all of his fans" - Ian Garry reveals unusual name as his 'dream opponent' for UFC clash on St. Patrick's Day

Ian Garry has expressed lofty expectations for his mixed martial arts career as he looks to become the second UFC champion to hail from Ireland. The No.11-ranked welterweight recently shared his dream opponent for a bout if the promotion returns to his home country for St. Patrick's Day.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'The Future' wasted no time when asked who he would like to face in such a scenario, responding:

"Colby Covington. Colby Covington. I would love to thump the mouth off him, Ariel. Oh my god, at home? The only thing that annoys me about that is I'd have more fun doing that in Miami."

When asked why he would like for the bout to take place in Miami, Garry responded:

"In his backyard, walk into Miami, slap the mouth off him in front of all of his fans. I have no problem playing the heel. I have no problem going out there and being the bad guy for a weekend because at the end of the day, when I put him unconscious, I'm going to have a smile on my face."

Check out Ian Garry's comments on Colby Covington below:

Garry is undefeated in 13 career professional mixed martial arts bouts, six of which have come in the UFC. While he is the No.11-ranked welterweight, Covington is nine slots higher in the rankings. 'Chaos' appears in line to challenge for the welterweight title for a third time in his next bout, however, nothing has been made official.

Ian Garry shares the biggest takeaway from training with Conor McGregor

Ian Garry has been clear about his intention to join Conor McGregor as the second UFC champion from Ireland. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'The Future', who recently trained with the former double champ, shared his biggest takeaway from their training session, stating:

"The biggest takeaway from meeting Conor is the fact that I have a friendship now that I believe is very powerful and very special in someone who I can look up to and learn from. Someone who's done it all in the sport. Someone who's had all the highs, all the lows. All the biggest things in the sport all have his name attached to it and he's wanted to change the game more than anybody so to be able to have that friendship, it's so powerful, it's so special and I'm so grateful."

Check out Ian Garry's full comments on training with Conor McGregor below:

Garry has previously expressed that McGregor is one of his biggest idols and one of the reasons he began training in mixed martial arts. The No.11-ranked welterweight shared that he is hoping to train with 'The Notorious' ahead of his next bout.