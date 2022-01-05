"Solid like a Diamond!" - Charles Oliveira praises Dustin Poirier after update on promised donation

Charles Oliveira has provided an update on the $20,000 donation promised by Dustin Poirier and it seems as though 'The Diamond' has kept his word.

'Do Bronx' recently claimed that he hadn't received the donation yet and was constantly being asked about what he did with the money. Poirier was quick to address the situation, claiming he's in touch with Oliveira and would definitely go through with the donation once the Brazilian figures out which project to aid.

Poirier tweeted:

"For anyone asking about the $20k donation I promised, of course, I'm going to honor it! We have been in contact with Charles and his team. We are waiting for them to figure out what project they want it donated to."

It seems like Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier have finally managed to figure out which project to donate to and the Louisianan has gone through with the donation. Providing an update on the situation, Oliveira was full of praise for Poirier, calling him a 'solid man' in life and in sports, indicating that he's kept his word.

Oliveira tweeted:

"Solid like a Diamond! Dustin is the ma'. A true champion in the life and in sports."

Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Dustin Poirier must reconsider his future following loss to Charles Oliveira

Khabib Nurmagomedov feels Dustin Poirier should take a long, hard look in the mirror and ask himself if he wants to continue fighting following the Louisianan's recent loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269.

According to 'The Eagle', once a fighter starts thinking about walking away from the sport, he will likely not be as dominant or dangerous as he once was. At a recent press conference in Russia, Nurmagomedov said:

"After the fight, he [Poirier] said he needs to think, does he need it at all? If such thoughts came to his mind, it means he will win, but he will win and lose. He will not go to the end when it will be necessary. Sometimes, you look at the athlete and see how fast he changes."

Poirier has already competed for the lightweight title twice in the UFC. He lost on both occasions, to Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 and Oliveira at UFC 269. The American has hinted at a move to the welterweight division and has been calling for a fight against Nate Diaz.

