"Someone said to kick his b*lls" - Polyana Viana, Mayra Bueno Silva, and other UFC 297 fighters spill their wildest DM requests

Polyana Viana and other UFC 297 fighters have spilled their wildest DM requests.

Ahead of their respective bouts at UFC 297 this weekend, several fighters from the card sat down for an interview with Nina-Marie Daniele. During their interviews, they were asked to reveal their wildest DM requests.

Viana, who will take on Gillian Robertson this weekend, revealed that a fan once asked her to kick him. She said:

"I get some very good ones. Like someone said to kick his b*lls and, 'let me lick your armpit.'"

UFC welterweight Mike Mallot, who will go up against Neil Magny, revealed that a fan once trolled him. While showing the DM to Daniele, he said:

"It says, 'I love watching you fight ma.' And there's a voice note behind it, 'Joking, you're a bag of sh*t.'"

When asked the same question, Mayra Bueno Silva spoke about how she was asked to show her feet by one fan. She said:

"One guy asked me to show my feet"

Polyana Viana opens up about why she's never walked out for a fight sporting an anime-cosplay look

Polyana Viana is a die-hard anime fan. She loves to dress up as her favorite characters from shows that she loves. Viana has also been quite vocal about her obsession with manga enactment and the world of cosplay. However, she has never been able to sport an anime-cosplay look in the UFC.

Speaking about it at the UFC Vegas 78 pre-fight press conference last year, Viana opened up about the reason behind it and her favorite character:

"I think all of them... Hold on, Uzui from Demon Slayer."

Furthermore, Viana went on to explain why she doesn't play dress-up at official UFC events or fights. Claiming that if she were allowed to, she would most likely do it, the UFC fighter stated:

"I've tried so many times. I've actually asked to come in with a bandana. They've never allowed it... I've even tried [asking] to wear a Naruto bandana, but I can't. Apparently, Naruto is a brand that does not allow it. I've tried so many times, but they never let me do it. If I could, I definitely would."