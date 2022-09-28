"I was facing three Cory in front of me" - Song Yadong reveals he had "triple vision" from second round of Cory Sandhagen fight

Song Yadong suffered a gruesome cut above his left eye during his fight with Cory Sandhagen at UFC Fight Night 210. 'The Sandman' cut Yadong with an elbow early on in the fight, and the cut progressively got worse until the doctor was forced to stop the fight between rounds 4 and 5.

Shortly after the fight was stopped, audio of 'The Kung Fu Kid' telling Sandhagen he could not see out of his eye could be heard. The Chinese fighter then took to Twitter a few days later to elaborate on the injury he sustained, stating that he had suffered a broken orbital bone and would have a titanium plate inserted into his orbital area next week.

Yadong tweeted the following:

"Since round 2, I was seeing triple vision because of this orbital fracture, I was facing three Cory in front of me. A titanium piece will put in for me next week, will come back tougher with the metal"

Orbital fractures are extremely common in MMA, given the weakness of the bones in that area of the face. Song Yadong did not seem too bothered by the injury during the fight, as he continued to push forward and apply pressure on Sandhagen.

Cory Sandhagen felt bad for Song Yadong following doctor's stoppage

Cory Sandhagen was able to get a TKO victory over Song Yadong in their UFC Fight Night 210 main event bout. 'The Sandman' opened up a terrible cut above Yadong's eye in the second round, but 'The Kung Fu Kid' was not deterred as he continued to apply pressure.

The cut worsened in rounds 3 and 4 until the doctor was forced to call the fight off. Following the contest, Sandhagen spoke to the media about the stoppage, and 'The Sandman' explained that he felt sad for Yadong:

"These people that I'm fighting, I feel like I have more in common with them than I do most people. So when I see something kind of upsetting happen to them, and the fight is over, I have a lot of compassion for that person. I know that I would be pretty bummed if I just had that happen to me, so I feel a little bummed for Song."

Song Yadong later confirmed, via Twitter, that he could not see out of his eye after being cut in the second round, and it appears that the doctor made the best possible decision.

