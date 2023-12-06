Song Yadong wife: Who is the UFC bantamweight married to?

This weekend’s UFC Fight Night event is set to feature a key bantamweight headliner between No.7-ranked Song Yadong and No.15-ranked Chris Gutierrez.

The last time Song Yadong was in action, ‘The Kung Fu Kid’ was able to stop Ricky Simon in the fifth round of another headline bout. A win this weekend would be his fifth victory in six fights.

Despite being part of the UFC’s roster since 2017, little is known about Yadong outside the octagon. A glance at his Instagram account, for instance, shows little more than fighting and training photos, although he did reveal earlier this year that he was robbed at gunpoint in San Francisco.

Despite this, it is well-known that the Chinese fighter is married and has a son. This was confirmed by Yadong in an interview following his 2021 victory over Casey Kenney, when he stated the following:

“I feel very excited, my wife and son’s here, that’s the most important bit for me.”

Interestingly, online reports suggest that UFC fans could be more familiar with Song Yadong’s wife Daisy than they may initially realise.

This is because according to various sources, Daisy Yadong regularly acts as her husband’s translator when he is interviewed post-fight.

If these sources are correct, Daisy can be seen in the following video, which shows Yadong being interviewed after his 2022 knockout victory over Marlon Moraes.

Whether his wife will accompany him for his fight this weekend, however, remains to be seen. For his last fight against Simon, his post-fight interview saw him utilise a different translator.

Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez: Could the winner receive a UFC bantamweight title shot?

This weekend’s UFC Fight Night event will be headlined by a bantamweight clash between Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez.

Both fighters are ranked in the top 15 at 135lbs, so could the winner receive a title shot if they put on an impressive showing?

On the face of things, this seems unlikely. However, ‘The Kung Fu Kid’ may not be as far away from a crack at the gold as things seem.

That’s because he holds a 2020 victory over Marlon Vera, who is set to face reigning champion Sean O’Malley for the title in the early part of 2024.

If ‘Chito’ were to upset ‘Sugar’, then, Yadong could justify asking for a title shot if he were to win this weekend.

The UFC clearly respects the Chinese fighter, as it was revealed earlier in the year that this weekend’s bout would initially have seen him face former titleholder Petr Yan before ‘No Mercy’ was forced out due to injury.