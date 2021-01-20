"Spectacular is what I'm always aiming at"- Michael Chandler reveals if Khabib Nurmagomedov has added pressure to his UFC debut [Exclusive]

This weekend at UFC 257, Michael Chandler will finally make his UFC debut against Dan Hooker. The former Bellator lightweight champion competes in the co-main event slot of the show and aims to prove all his doubters wrong on the night.

The current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has claimed that he will keep a close eye on the lightweight fighters at UFC 257. With Michael Chandler competing in his first-ever UFC fight, he will not only look to beat Dan Hooker but also catch the eye of The Eagle.

However, heading into the fight Chandler certainly doesn't feel an extra bit of pressure on his shoulders. While recently speaking to Sportskeeda, he mentioned that spectacular is what he will be aiming for at UFC 257.

"No, I don't feel the pressure to do anything spectacular, as he said. Spectacular is what I'm always aiming at, that is always the bullseye that I'm aiming every single time I step into the cage. I start fast, I wanna get a finish, I've got a lot of finishes on my record. Win, loss, or draw, I'm always exciting and a lot of times, my fight style ends in a finish. So, that's what I'm gonna be looking for, hopefully I end it quick. Because the quicker it is, the more spectacular it will be. And the more enticing a fight with me may be to Khabib."- said Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler will make his debut at UFC 257

Michael Chandler initially served as a backup for the UFC 254 lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje. The former Bellator sensation was not needed to compete on Fight Island during his first visit, as Khabib would successfully defend his strap against The Highlight.

However, now in his second visit to Fight Island, Michael Chandler aims to pull off a spectacular performance against one of the toughest fighters in the division. Stepping into the cage against Dan Hooker, Chandler's goal will be to put on an impressive first fight and make a statement to the rest of the UFC lightweight division.