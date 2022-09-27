“This is her weakness” - Stamp Fairtex says Jihin Radzuan’s striking leaves a lot to be desired

Stamp Fairtex believes ‘Shadow Cat’ Jihin Radzuan’s striking prowess leaves a lot to be desired.

Both women are scheduled to meet head-on on Friday, September 30 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium via Prime Video 2 in a high-stakes atomweight bout where the winner takes a huge step towards a golden opportunity for Angela Lee's crown.

When it comes to the striking and wrestling departments, both women are lethal. They each have a background in Muay Thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and kickboxing, which makes for a super intriguing matchup. However, according to Stamp, the difference-maker in this contest is experience.

The 24 year-old standout told ONE Championship:

“Her strengths are wrestling and ground game. She is quite good at striking, but I think this is her weakness as well because if we go trade with each other, I believe I have more experience in striking than her.”

Stamp Fairtex’s biggest asset is her Muay Thai. She’s very attuned to its movements, combinations and destructive power. Against a Wushu world champion like Radzuan, the Thai superstar may find some success in keeping her rival at bay with leg kicks and sharp elbows to prevent takedowns if she so chooses.

Raduzan, however, has shown a penchant for wrestling, finding success with the discipline as evidenced by her last three bouts. Her latest victory over Japanese rising star Itsuki Hirata was the most thrilling.

She dominated Hirata, a judo specialist, in her own game last March with excellent takedowns and ground control.

Knowing Stamp, she always has a plan B. So, it will be interesting to see how well Radzuan reacts to Stamp’s power. But one thing’s for sure, neither of the women have an ounce of quit in them, they will fight until the last person standing.

Jihin Radzuan says she’s beaten stronger fighters than Stamp Fairtex

Jihin Radzuan doesn’t believe all the hype surrounding Stamp Fairtex’s famed “power.” According to ‘Shadow Cat,’ she’s faced tougher competitors on her way up to the top 5, than the Thai superstar.

Garnering huge victories over Itsuki Hirata, Mei Yamaguchi, and Bi Nguyen within the last two years, the Malaysian standout is certain Stamp’s striking abilities aren't beyond comparison. In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, she candidly said:

“I’m really feeling positive about this. I feel Stamp is a good opponent, a solid fighter, but after fighting against a couple of legit fighters she’s probably the worst [of them].”

