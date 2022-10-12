Free full fight: Stamp Fairtex and Jihin Radzuan go to war at ONE on Prime Video 2

At ONE on Prime Video 2, Stamp Fairtex made her long-awaited return to the Circle after coming up short in her atomweight title bid against reigning champion Angela Lee at ONE: X in March.

Stepping up to face the former two-sport world champion was Jihin ‘Shadow Cat’ Radzuan, the No.5-ranked atomweight contender. What ensued was a highly-entertaining three-round war, but it was Stamp Fairtex’s striking that ultimately made the difference, earning herself a unanimous decision win.

ONE is now giving fans online the opportunity to watch the atomweight war between Stamp and ‘Shadow Cat’ for free through the promotion’s YouTube channel. In North America, you can still relive their epic encounter through Amazon Prime Video anytime.

ONE Championship saw a lot of movement in the women’s atomweight division rankings at ONE 161 and ONE on Prime Video 2. Between Angela Lee’s failed attempt to obtain dual-championship status and Tiffany Teo’s emergence with a dominant win in her atomweight division debut, there are a lot of moving parts shifting around in ONE’s most stacked division.

What comes next for Stamp Fairtex and the women of the atomweight division?

After her return to the win column at ONE on Prime Video 2, Stamp Fairtex will turn her attention to an already scheduled mixed-rules bout with striking superstar Anissa Meksen. For the rest of the atomweight division, things are not quite as clear.

After her loss to Stamp Fairtex, Jihin Radzuan finds herself on the outside looking in on the top five atomweight rankings. No doubt ‘Shadow Cat’ will be looking to break back in. To regain her position at No.5, a fight with either Tiffany Teo, who holds the No.5 spot, or Alyona Rassohyna who sits at No.4. makes the most sense.

However, Teo may look to move up in the rankings rather than give an opportunity to someone outside of the rankings. As a result, Jihin Radzuan could find herself standing across from ‘The Indian Tigress’ Ritu Phogat next. Coming off of a loss to Teo at ONE 161, Phogat, like Radzuan, will be looking to get back into the win column.

Much of the division's movement will depend on what Angela Lee does next. After her failed bid to become a two-division champion, ‘Unstoppable’ will likely return to defend her title against one of the many potential contenders who are ready for their opportunity to unseat the promotion’s one and only atomweight queen.

