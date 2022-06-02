Stamp Fairtex believes Jenelyn Olsim will be the winner at ONE 158

Stamp Fairtex recently took some time to speak with Sportskeeda's Dylan Bowker to discuss the upcoming bout between Jenelyn Olsim and Julie Mezabarba at ONE 158 on June 3.

While speaking to Fairtex, we asked her to break down the upcoming bout and discuss the strengths and weaknesses of each fighter. She stated:

"Julie Mezabarba's weakness is probably that her striking skills aren't strong enough, and she's not very good at wrestling and grappling. Her strength, I can see, is her pressure effort against the opponents. As for Jenelyn Olsim, she is good at both striking and ground game. But her weakness is that she should improve her timing and technique a bit."

When asked who she believes is the better striker between the two, Fairtex named Olsim and stated that she more well rounded than her scheduled opponent:

"I give it to Jenelyn Olsim. I think she is a bit better than Julie. She's a well-rounded fighter and possesses more skills."

While preparing for her ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix final against Ritu Phogat, Fairtex trained with Olsim. Fairtex told us what she learned from and about Olsim during that experience:

"I used to train with her when she and her team visited my gym, and I had a chance to spar with her. At that time, I was training with her to prepare for Ritu [Phogat] because she had fought Ritu before me. I think she is a very strong fighter with high-level skills, and I believe that she can go even further."

"There is room for an upset" says Stamp Fairtex when discussing Jenelyn Olsim vs. Julie Mezabarba

Continuing to speak with Dylan Bowker, Stamp Fairtex believes that Olsim will likely win with her precision striking. The former Muay Thai and kickboxing champion was also critical of Mezabarba, specifically her lack of aggression when they fought in October 2021.

When talking about what makes Olsim so dangerous, Fairtex said:

"Jenelyn's danger is her punches. Her punches are very sharp and precise."

No stranger to transitioning from one combat sport to another, Fairtex discussed Olsim's potential for success in mixed martial arts:

"She is a very good fighter. Someday, if luck is on her side, she can become a champion."

When talking about Olsim's opponent Julie Mezabarba, Fairtex was critical as the two had previously fought in October. Stamp Fairtex had this to say on her in-cage experience with Mezabarba:

"She has nothing that surprised me. I've fought with more aggressive fighters than her. I just had to change my game plan to match with her style in that fight."

Lastly, when asked who she thought was the favorite in the bout between Olsim and Mezabarba, Fairtex said:

"I believe Jenelyn will win this fight. She’ll win by decision. But there is room for an upset as well."

