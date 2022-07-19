“She has brains and wit” - Stamp Fairtex heaps praise on Janet Todd, en route to US for press conference

Former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex sung Janet Todd’s praises in an exclusive interview with ONE Championship.

The Thai superstar is very much looking forward to Janet Todd’s imminent return to the circle after last seeing the American record a TKO victory against Anne Line Hogstad in April 2021.

Todd, who is currently the reigning atomweight kickboxing world champion is gunning for the Muay Thai interim belt against Spanish Muay Thai titleholder Lara Fernandez. The pair are set to co-headline ONE 159 on Friday, July 22.

In anticipation of a wild confrontation between the two world-class strikers, Stamp provided fans with more information about Todd’s evolution as a fighter.

Being a former rival against Todd on two separate occasions in Muay Thai and kickboxing, Stamp gave the perfect rundown of Todd’s striking prowess.

“The first time I fought with her, she still couldn’t read the game. Her style was obviously pressing forward, sharp and accurate. But in the second fight, I found that her game had much improved. She was [smart] and had a good fight intelligence. She always thinks before throwing every single shot."

Stamp added:

“Janet is also strong. She has built her muscles so well. She has brains and wit. She knows all the principles and what to do.”

Janet ‘JT’ Todd’s experience and athleticism are key factors in winning a second world title. Fans await in anticipation to watch the Californian native bring her skills into action against rising star Lara ‘Pizza Power’ Fernandez on July 22.

Stamp Fairtex is en route to the US for ONE Championship and Amazon Prime presser

Stamp Fairtex left Thailand this morning and is en route to the United States to attend ONE Championship and Amazon Prime’s joint press conference this week.

Stamp has previously said that this will be her first visit to North America and she’s absolutely thrilled to be a part of the historic event.

She told ONE:

“Words can’t express how excited I am. I am super glad and honored to be able to participate in this press conference, to fly to the United States for the first time in my life. I’m ecstatic and I can’t wait to see my fans in America.”

After ONE Championship signed a multi-year deal with Amazon Prime to stream 12 events per year, the two organizations are holding a joint press conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 20, to officially kick off their partnership.

In addition to Stamp Fairtex, ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes, ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson, and Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Alemeida will also be attending the press conference.

