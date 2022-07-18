“I think I would love this” - Xiong Jing Nan open to fighting Stamp Fairtex at atomweight

Xiong Jing Nan is one of the toughest women to ever come out of ONE Championship. After nearly four years of dominance at strawweight, the Chinese MMA veteran is on the lookout for new challenges, and has since signaled her intent to raid the atomweight division in ONE.

Keen on improving her skills, she knows a fight with Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex will bring her already impressive arsenal to new heights.

Despite their long runs with ONE, Xiong and Stamp have never met inside the circle. So when ‘The Panda’ was asked about a potential showdown with Stamp Fairtex, she exclusively told ONE:

“I think I would love this. I’ve always been someone who loves challenges. Although with age my physicality and athleticism has changed, I have always never given up. Anyone is worthy of my respect and learning from. I think that I can learn from anyone’s strengths and this will help me to grow.”

The 34-year old recently announced an interest in moving down to atomweight to bid for the golden strap. But before she earns a rematch with reigning atomweight queen Angela ‘Unstoppable’ Lee, an epic fight with Stamp would certainly put Xiong’s wrestling and takedown defense to the test.

Stamp is known for her aggressiveness and explosive striking style and is by no means a one-dimensional fighter. She has wreaked havoc with her volume on opponents like Asha ‘The Knockout Queen’ Roka and Julie Mezabarba.

A fight between two strikers, one with a Muay Thai and a kickboxing background and the other with a traditional boxing style, will certainly make for an intriguing matchup.

Xiong Jing Nan says the goal hasn’t changed, she’s coming for the atomweight belt

Xiong Jing Nan is waiting for the right time to strike. In the meantime, she said her goal of becoming China’s first two-division world champion hasn’t changed.

Instead of going immediately for the atomweight belt, as some would’ve presumed, ‘The Panda’ wants to make sure she’s ready to take on ‘Unstoppable’ for a third time. Having had prior experience with Lee, the 34-year-old striker knows what to expect in their trilogy.

The last time the Chinese contender pursued Angela Lee’s belt, she was minutes away from being declared the new atomweight queen at ONE: Century. However, Lee pulled off an unprecedented hail mary stunt on the ground to finish the challenger in the fifth round.

When 'The Panda' was asked if she still had her sights on Angela Lee’s belt, the Chinese veteran told ONE:

“Of course. I have always had that thought in mind. I am constantly working towards the goal of attaining the atomweight belt. This has never changed.”

