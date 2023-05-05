Stamp Fairtex reveals her favorite post-fight and cheat meals

Stamp Fairtex reconnected with her loyal fan base ahead of her epic showdown with Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The Thai standout is looking forward to making her U.S. debut this Friday, after a successful outcome in her last fight in Thailand earlier this year. Entering the final preparations for her much anticipated return, Stamp took a step back from her busy schedule to respond to some fan questions online.

On Reddit’s 'Ask Me Anthing' fans wanted to know what her favorite post weigh-ins and post fight meals were, in addition to her favorite Thai restaurant in the world.

She responded:

“I like to eat chocolate! I like gaeng som. I don’t have a favorite Thai restaurant though.”

(Note: Gaeng som is a spicy sour curry or soup that often has fish or other seafood in it.)

Stamp Fairtex is ready to put on a spectacular show for her growing fan base in the United States. She’s toured the country before but it will be her first time competing in the U.S. under the Singapore-based promotion.

The Pattaya-bred fighter never thought this day would come and now that the opportunity is here, she’ll make sure to leave a lasting impression with a dominant performance over American native Alyse Anderson .

Currently ranked at No. 1, the former two-sport world champion returns to the fold with a good couple of wins over Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak and Jihin Radzuan.

It was a much-needed win after previously falling to atomweight queen Angela Lee in March 2022. She maintained her position in the rankings and is hungry for another shot at the ONE women’s atomweight world title.

But the only person that stands between Stamp and her dream is Alyse Anderson. The Michigan native hopes to make her own luck this Friday with an upset victory over one of the best strikers in the division. To pull it off, she expects to utilize her jiu-jitsu skills to obtain an early finish and position herself amongst the elite.

Watch how Stamp vs. Anderson unfolds on May 5, Friday, at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III will be aired live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

