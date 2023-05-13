Stamp Fairtex says her former childhood bully tried to become her friend

Stamp Fairtex recently revealed that her childhood bully tried to become her friend after she began training in Muay Thai.

The Thai superstar is fresh off her 14th career win under the ONE Championship banner, dispatching budding contender Alyse Anderson will a brutal second-round liver kick at ONE Fight Night 10. Following her impressive victory, Stamp appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to discuss her combat sports career and the success she has achieved at such a young age.

During their conversation, Stamp Fairtex revealed that she initially gravitated toward Muay Thai because she was bullied in school. Once she began fighting, the girl that used to bully her attempted to become her friend.

“After my first fight, my friends told the girl who picked on me and the girl actually stopped bullying me and tried to become my friend,” Stamp said. “Yeah, back then. Now, I don’t know where she is.”

It’s safe to say nobody is bullying Stamp Fairtex in or out of the Circle these days. Over the years, she has established herself as one o the most feared strikers in all of combat sports.

After making history as the first-ever two-sport ONE world champion, Stamp turned her attention to mixed martial arts, where she currently holds an impressive 10-2 record following her jaw-dropping finish of Alyse Anderson.

Next, Stamp Fairtex is slated for an interim ONE atomweight world title clash with No. 2 ranked contender Ham Seo Hee. ONE Championship has not yet announced a date or location for the highly anticipated atomweight clash.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

