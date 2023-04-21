Stamp Fairtex sure Nong-O retains his title against Jonathan Haggerty: “He is the one”

Stamp Fairtex is backing countryman Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 on Friday night.

Undefeated inside the Circle, Nong-O will put his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against Jonathan Haggerty. The two world-class strikers will clash in the evening’s main event at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Just a few short weeks away from her own return to the Circle for a high-stakes atomweight clash with Alyse Anderson, Stamp Fairtex spoke with ONE Championship to deliver her prediction for the highly anticipated Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 9:

“I think Nong-O is the one. He’s great. He’s a heavy hitter and all-around fighter,” Stamp said. “As for Haggerty, I think he is still young, still fresh, and has elbows and thrust kicks as his dangerous weapons. But I believe Nong-O will win this fight, for sure.”

Regarded as the greatest Muay Thai practitioner in the world, Nong-O Hama has looked nothing short of unbeatable over the last half-decade. Scoring 10 straight victories under the ONE Championship banner, Nong-O’s last five wins have all come by way of knockout.

Seemingly powering up as the fight continues, Nong-O is dangerous from bell to bell, but if Jonathan Haggerty can push the pace and frustrate the Thai superstar early, he may be able to shock the world and capture his second ONE world title.

‘The General’ will go into the contest on a respectable three-fight win streak. His most recent appearance inside the Circle came at ONE on Prime Video 4 in November. Making his bantamweight debut, Haggerty scored an impressive unanimous decision over Russian standout Vladimir Kuzmin.

Do you believe Nong-O will walk away with his ONE world title intact, or will ‘The General’ score one of the biggest upsets in Muay Thai history? Find out this Friday night at ONE Fight Night 9. Amazon Prime Video subscribers can catch all the action live and for free in U.S. primetime.

