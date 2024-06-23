"Stay well away from Jon Jones" - When Robert Whittaker warned Alex Pereira against pursuing three-division champion status

With Alex Pereira aiming to conquer every feat imaginable in MMA, many have wondered if the former GLORY Kickboxing standout would pursue a third title at heavyweight. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker was optimistic about the 36-year-old's outlook as a potential heavyweight but did not believe he stood a chance against current titleholder Jon Jones.

In a post-fight recap video of UFC San Antonio in March 2023 for his 'MMArcade Podcast' channel on YouTube, Whittaker was asked about his thoughts on Pereira as a potential heavyweight. 'The Reaper' said he believes that 'Poatan' has the size and striking skills to compete, but would get taken down fairly easily by Jones.

Whittaker said:

"I'd stay well away from Jon Jones [if I was Alex Pereira]. You stay well away from [him]. I've seen Pereira's wrestling and I'm not gonna say it's terrible, but you stay well away from Jon Jones."

The comments from Whittaker came from March 2023, before Pereira had even moved up to light heavyweight. 'Poatan' was 7-1 at the time and preparing to defend his middleweight title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 287 the following month.

Alex Pereira headlines UFC 303 against Jiri Prochazka

Since Robert Whittaker warned Alex Pereira of a potential move to heavyweight, 'Poatan' has moved up to the 205-pound division and become a two-division champion in the UFC. Fans often discuss Pereira potentially moving up, but the Brazilian will first look to successfully defend his title against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303.

The short-notice title fight comes as a short-notice replacement for the initially scheduled headlining bout between UFC superstar Conor McGregor and lightweight contender Michael Chandler. The two light heavyweights will be fighting for a second time after meeting in the main event of UFC 295 where Pereira would become the divisional champion with a second-round knockout.

Since their last fight, both Pereira and Prochazka fought and won at UFC 300. Pereira headlined the event, defending his title with a knockout of Jamahal Hill while Prochazka ignited the crowd hours earlier with a come-from-behind TKO win over Aleksandar Rakić in the featured prelims bout.