Stephen Loman thrilled for opportunity to face former champ John Lineker: “It’s unbelievable”

Stephen Loman is ecstatic about his upcoming fight against John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 14.

Before joining ONE Championship, Lineker made a name for himself in major MMA organizations. As a result, plenty of fighters watched ‘Hands of Stone’ growing up and gained inspiration, including ‘The Sniper.’

During an interview with The MMA Superfan, Loman had this to say about fighting the former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion:

“Right now, I'm still in disbelief that I’m going to fight him. It’s unbelievable.”

John Lineker made his ONE Championship debut in October 2019 with a professional MMA record of 31-9. It didn’t take long for ‘Hands of Stone’ to put the division on notice, as he won his first four fights, including a knockout win against Bibiano Fernandes for the ONE bantamweight MMA world title.

Unfortunately for him, Lineker had a rough two-fight stretch against Fabricio Andrade. The hard-hitting Brazilian lost his world title on the scale before enduring a no-contest and a fourth-round TKO loss.

On August 4, Lineker bounced back with a last-second knockout against Kim Jae Woong.

Meanwhile, Stephen Loman has won his three fights under the ONE banner. The 28-year-old last fought in November 2022, defeating former world champion Bibiano Fernandes by unanimous decision.

'The Sniper' now looks to defeat Lineker to earn himself a title shot against ONE bantamweight MMA king, Fabricio Andrade.

John Lineker vs. Stephen Loman is scheduled for ONE Fight Night 14, which takes place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The September 29 event can be seen live and for free by active North American Amazon Prime Video subscribers.