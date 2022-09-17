"Still one of the biggest scams in America" - Aljamain Sterling slams the "insane debt and repayment plans" of USA's student loan system

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has taken to Twitter to express his anger and frustration at the United States' "insane debt and repayment plans" for students attending college.

'Funk Master' was born in Uniondale, New York, and to avoid being involved with the wrong crowd and gang violence, he started wrestling while in high school. Sterling would eventually leave for Morrisville State College before heading to Cortland College after his freshman year. The 33-year-old graduated with a bachelor's degree in physical education.

Sterling has very likely experienced the USA's student loan system and feels the system is broken. The bantamweight shared multiple posts on Twitter expressing his frustration:

"Student loans = Still one of the biggest scams in America. That is all."

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA Student loans = Still one of the biggest scams in America.



That is all. Student loans = Still one of the biggest scams in America. That is all.

'Aljo' responded to a fan by adding:

"It's pretty sad. You want better for the world but make that possibility extremely expensive, at the young age of 18. Then you can't even get work in those fields of study and get buried in insane debt and repayment plans for decades... decades!"

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA Dimitri(Sanjo) @bookofsanjo @funkmasterMMA Student Loans are what happen when we allow the government to monetize survival itself. The need for degrees for even basic work nowadays forces the debt on us! @funkmasterMMA Student Loans are what happen when we allow the government to monetize survival itself. The need for degrees for even basic work nowadays forces the debt on us! It’s pretty sad. You want better for the world but make that possibility extremely expensive, at the young age of 18. Then you can’t even get work in those fields of study and get buried in insane debt and repayment plans for decades….decades! twitter.com/bookofsanjo/st… It’s pretty sad. You want better for the world but make that possibility extremely expensive, at the young age of 18. Then you can’t even get work in those fields of study and get buried in insane debt and repayment plans for decades….decades! twitter.com/bookofsanjo/st…

Sterling also stated that it's "a close race" in what's more fundamentally broken, USA's insurance or student loan plans:

"It's a close race for first place between the two. Amazing country we live in but man, so much doesn't make sense for the simple greed of the dollar and "the bottom lines". "They" will never let someone into power that will change these economic imbalances and clear obstacles"

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA



“They” will never let someone into power that will change these economic imbalances and clear obstacles Manish🇮🇳 @manibhaii16 @funkmasterMMA naa its healthcare -insurance scam. @funkmasterMMA naa its healthcare -insurance scam. It’s a close race for first place between the two. Amazing country we live in but man, so much doesn’t make sense for the simple greed of the dollar and “the bottom lines”.“They” will never let someone into power that will change these economic imbalances and clear obstacles twitter.com/manibhaii16/st… It’s a close race for first place between the two. Amazing country we live in but man, so much doesn’t make sense for the simple greed of the dollar and “the bottom lines”. “They” will never let someone into power that will change these economic imbalances and clear obstacles twitter.com/manibhaii16/st…

Aljamain Sterling not ruling out potentially defending his title against Sean O'Malley

The future of the bantamweight division will soon be decided at UFC 281 when Aljamain Sterling defends his title against former champion T.J. Dillashaw, and hot prospect Sean O'Malley faces another former champion in Petr Yan.

Many fans were left stunned when O'Malley, who recently fought in a no-contest bout against Pedro Munhoz, was confirmed to face the Russian. 'Sugar' is currently ranked No.13 in the bantamweight division and 'No Mercy' is No.1. A win for O'Malley would be the biggest of his MMA career and could immediately put him in contention for the title.

Aljamain Sterling made an appearance on ESPN MMA's UFC Live show and discussed who he'd like to defend the title against next if he gets past Dillashaw. 'Funk Master' confirmed that he's willing to face either Marlon 'Chito' Vera or Sean O'Malley:

"But I think for me, it comes down to the best matchup, the best performances, and I think right now 'Chito's' definitely the front-runner. After I get past T.J., because I don't want to look past him, I get the job done. I think whoever has the best performance, it might be a 'Sugar' show, it might be a 'Chito' show. I'm not sure which one yet."

Watch Aljamain Sterling discuss who he'd like to face here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far