Stipe Miocic shares why Daniel Cormier trilogy is not on his mind

Stipe Miocic explains why his focus has shifted from a third fight with Daniel Cormier

The Heavyweight Champ sets his priorities straight regarding the coronavirus pandemic

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier

A trilogy fight with Daniel Cormier is not the first thing on UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic's mind right now.

As the coronavirus pandemic brought the fighting world to a standstill, shutting down most of the gyms worldwide, Miocic had to push back his plan of resuming training for the time being. But training and fighting can wait, as there are more important things that require attention right now, said Miocic in an interview with UFC reporter Megan Olivi.

Miocic not worried about DC trilogy

The 265-pound titleholder is more than a UFC fighter. When he is not trading blows in the Octagon, Miocic is a part-time firefighter and a paramedic with the Village of Valley View Fire Department in his home state of Ohio.

When asked what he thinks about the trilogy with Cormier and when it might happen, Miocic answered that he assumes it would be in the summer. But keeping his noble profession and co-workers in mind, Miocic has currently set aside any thought of the fight and focusing entirely on the current world crisis.

"It’s looking like summer, but with this going on right now, honestly I’m not even worried about that. I’m worried about firefighting, and the paramedics out there and I got to do what I got to do. There’s so many people out there that need help. There’s people that are going to stay at home and some of them might get sick."

Miocic knows he is taking a risk and putting his health on the line with his job, but he also knows that it is the need of the hour.

"I’m putting myself in harm’s way and I’m OK with that, but I’ve got to make sure when I’m home at the end of the day my family is OK."

Miocic's last outing was at UFC 241 where he took back the Heavyweight title from Cormier. The MMA world has been waiting for their third and final face-off ever since, which will also be Cormier's last dance as a fighter.

But as of now, everything depends on how long it takes for things to go back to usual and for normal business to resume.