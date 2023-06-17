"Stops at Krylov" - Fans debate how well Bellator light heavyweight champ Vadim Nemkov would fare in the UFC's 205 division

Bellator light-heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov extended his flawless record in the Bellator promotion on Friday by successfully defending his title against former UFC fighter Yoel Romero in the main event of Bellator 297.

Nemkov secured his third consecutive title defense. The triumph also extended the Russian's undefeated streak to an impressive nine fights within the Bellator.

Following this remarkable performance, fans have engaged in debates surrounding Vadim Nemkov's potential success if he were to compete in the highly competitive UFC's 205-pound division.

MMA Mania @mmamania How does Vadim Nemkov do against the UFC LHW top 15? How does Vadim Nemkov do against the UFC LHW top 15? https://t.co/41XRXYtGMZ

Twitter user @ThaWeasle remarked, the Bellator champion can't go past the No.4-ranked UFC LHW contender Aleksandar Rakic:

"No further than Rakic or Krylov currently."

Weasle @ThaWeasle @mmamania No further than Rakic or Krylov currently @mmamania No further than Rakic or Krylov currently

Combat sports journalist Alex Behunin stated:

"I honestly think he beats Jan [Blachowicz]"

Another user @DefectAnal thinks UFC's 205-pound division is lacking:

"He's about as good as Krylov. That said, the LHW division in the ufc is horrendous."

@10secondsleft_ reacted:

"LHW’s around the world are quite possibly the weakest of the weight classes p4p. I think he’s overhyped by Bellator, [Azamat] Murzakanov can prolly piece him up…"

Joey D. @10secondsleft_ @mmamania LHW’s around the world are quite possibly the weakest of the weight classes p4p. I think he’s overhyped by Bellator, Murzakanov can prolly piece him up… @mmamania LHW’s around the world are quite possibly the weakest of the weight classes p4p. I think he’s overhyped by Bellator, Murzakanov can prolly piece him up…

@lamepocalypse asserts Vadim Nemkov can't compete against UFC middleweights:

Twitter user @THES3V3NTH reacted:

"Stops at Krylov."

@Jimbo_J_ believes the otherwise:

"Looked really good in his last two, LHW isn't great right now, I think he'd be champ."

Jimbo J @Jimbo_J_ @mmamania Looked really good in his last two, LHW isn't great right now, I think he'd be champ @mmamania Looked really good in his last two, LHW isn't great right now, I think he'd be champ

Check out some more reactions below:

JollyMollyMan @JollyMollyMan1

Vadim has champ potential depending on his matchups though. @mmamania Honestly Vadim, Corey, Phil Davis and MAYBE even Yoel would be able to beat guys 6-10 so top 5 at least.Vadim has champ potential depending on his matchups though. @mmamania Honestly Vadim, Corey, Phil Davis and MAYBE even Yoel would be able to beat guys 6-10 so top 5 at least. Vadim has champ potential depending on his matchups though.

Freestone Flora @freestoneflora @mmamania Outside of the top 4 he does quite well but probably not a title contender @mmamania Outside of the top 4 he does quite well but probably not a title contender

When Vadim Nemkov recalled his grappling session with Islam Makhachev

During a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Vadim Nemkov shared his grappling experience with UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Nemkov recounted their training sessions from approximately five years ago, expressing his astonishment at Makhachev's skill and control. Despite having a weight advantage of around 50 pounds over his fellow countryman, the Bellator light-heavyweight champion was taken aback by Makhachev's ability to assert dominance in their grappling exchanges:

"He's really tight on you when it comes to wrestling. I'm used to letting smaller guys work on offensive positions. Let them work their top control, from top position. When I let him work from the top position, he crushed me like a concrete slab. I was flabbergasted by his control."

Watch the entire interview below:

Poll : 0 votes