"Strong a** crystals" - When fans were blown away by Jared Cannonier's beatdown of Marvin Vettori, amassing over 240 significant strikes

Fans reacted to Jared Cannonier's test of Marvin Vettori's toughness and resolve during their UFC Vegas 75 fight in June 2023. After his loss to Israel Adesanya in the UFC 276 middleweight title fight, Cannonier made several adjustments to his fighting style, combining volume and power to defeat Sean Strickland and Vettori in consecutive matches.

'Killa Gorilla' had to endure an early onslaught from Vettori but ultimately delivered one of the most dominant beatdowns in the middleweight division. He landed an impressive 241 significant strikes throughout the fight, outlanding Vettori in four of the five rounds en route to a comfortable unanimous decision victory.

@Big-Nibba-Inc re-posted the fight highlights on Reddit.

Check out the post below:

Fans took to the comments section and shared their thoughts on the performance. Many praised Vettori's chin and Cannonier's sustained assault. Meanwhile, others credited the power drawn from crystals for the Cannonier's victory.

One fan commented:

"We'll look back at this as the fight that broke Vettori's chin."

Another noted:

"Another noted: Strong a** crystals."

Check out more fan reactios below:

Fan reactions

For those who may not know, Cannonier believes in the metaphysical properties of crystals, such as pyrite. He has mentioned that he keeps these crystals close to him to draw properties like negation of negative energy. However, the 40-year-old has clarified multiple times that his use of crystals is not related to any cult or belief system.

Jared Cannonier is set to return to action against Gregory Rodrigues

Jared Cannonier’s strong performances against Sean Strickland and Marvin Vettori had reestablished him as a contender for the title. However, that resurgence came to an end with his next fights, as he suffered consecutive losses to rising contenders Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho.

Cannonier is set to return to competition against Brazil's Gregory Rodrigues at UFC Vegas 102, scheduled for Feb. 15 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. While Cannonier aims to get back in the win column, Rodrigues will be looking to extend his winning streak to four fights.

The betting odds reflect the outcomes of their recent performances, with Cannonier listed as a +155 underdog going into the fight, while Rodrigues is a -180 favorite.

