"Such a lazy f*ck" - When Sean Strickland questioned Kelvin Gastelum's work ethic

Sean Strickland has never been one to shy away from sharing his opinion and did that when he questioned Kelvin Gastelum's work ethic. The former middleweight champion took aim at the former 'The Ultimate Fighter' (TUF) winner ahead of his bout against Jared Cannonier in 2021.

At the time, 'Tarzan' and Gastelum were ranked No.8 and No.9 in the middleweight division respectively and were looking to continue their ascension into the title picture. The former TUF winner had come off a unanimous decision loss to former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, and so a win over Cannonier would get him back on track in the division.

While speaking to James Lynch, 'Tarzan' weighed in on the UFC Vegas 34 headliner and whether he believed that the former TUF winner could defeat 'The Killa Gorilla'. Strickland was critical of Gastelum's work ethic and sounded off on his approach to his fights. He said:

"Kelvin [Gastelum] is such a lazy f*ck...It depends. If Kelvin is not being a little fu***ng bi**h and he's training hard and he's hitting the gym, he's working, if he's not going wandering over fu***ng Brazil making friends, then Kelvin has a legitimate shot (at beating Cannonier). But if Kelvin is being a lazy f*** and going all over the world taking pictures of people, then he's gonna have a bad night." [H/T BJPenn.com]

What happened when Kelvin Gastelum and Jared Cannonier fought at UFC Vegas 34?

Kelvin Gastelum and Jared Cannonier competed in the main event of UFC Vegas 34 and took advantage of the main event slot they were given.

It was an entertaining bout that went the distance and saw Cannonier earn a unanimous decision win after all three judges scored the bout 48-47 in his favor. The win was a confidence boost for 'The Killa Gorilla' as he had also lost to former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in his previous bout.

Cannonier went on to defeat Derek Brunson and earned a title shot against then middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He came up short in his title fight, but has still remained in the title picture at 185-pounds.

