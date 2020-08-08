The 14th ranked bantamweight in the UFC, "Sugar" Sean O'Malley is looking to make a lot more sweet money very quickly. Sitting undefeated at 12-0, he's launching his own clothing line after tasting a flawless victory in the business world.

The brash and flashy 25-year-old inside the octagon is one of the most well-rounded fighters on the company's roster. Only going to the scorecards 3 times he has 9 finishes, 8 of which are in the opening round.

That's impressive for a 35-year-old, let alone for someone as young as he is. He has the ground skills of a Brian Ortega, the grit as a third Diaz brother, and his cracking ability is very underrated. And he's starting to show the business mind like a certain Irishman named Conor McGregor.

Outside the cage, Sean O'Malley's honesty and bluntness come out. He has no issues talking about any topic no matter how controversial. For that and his social media reach it's a win-win when it comes to making money.

I’m the best — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) August 1, 2020

He along with his management team just did a test run that came back with insane numbers. They released a limited test run of replica jersey's that he wears on his show "The Suga Show". Numbers 69, and 420 were auctioned the following day on eBay. One hundred jerseys sold at $200 apiece. They were all gone in 39 seconds. His fastest finish in the UFC was 1:54, that's a whole 75 seconds faster.

That $20,000 is more than double what Sean O'Malley made via his part of the Reebok deal. Those numbers proved that a clothing line would work. With the following he has he's obtained some very deep-pocketed sponsors handing over endorsement deals.

Sean O'Malley to start his own clothing line

The line's release is August 11th. Just 4 days before UFC 252 when O'Malley fights a very tough Marlon Vera, who has never been finished. The fact that both fighters like to mix things up and are fighting in the smaller cage almost guarantees one of them will suffer that 1st finish loss.

Two to four wins away, Sean O'Malley may be staring at whoever is wearing the 135-lb strap. By the time his career wraps, he may very well be at Featherweight. He was also recently quoted as saying, "The only thing I need to do is keep winning fights and everything around me goes up from there. Everything's going good and I can't complain". Oh to be young again.