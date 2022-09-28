Superbon gives his thoughts on the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title match between Petchmorakot and Tawanchai at ONE 161

In less than 24 hours, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee will step into the circle to defend his world title against top contender Tawanchai PK.Saenchai.

As the two men gear up to headline ONE 161, featherweight kickboxing champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is readying himself for his own world title defense at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Prior to his world title showdown with Tayfun Ozcan, Superbon sat down with ONE to share his thoughts on the Muay Thai main event between Petchmorakot and Tawanchai.

“For me, I’ll give them both a 50-50 chance to win. They have different strengths and weaknesses.”

Superbon elaborated:

“Petchmorakot has been dominant in this division for a long time. He may seem slow at some points, but he is very tough and persistent. Meanwhile, Tawanchai possesses great techniques. He is also fast and has diverse weapons in his arsenal. But he just fought in this division twice, so I think Tawanchai is still not familiar with a featherweight’s destructive power. Petchmorakot has more experience in it.”

For Superbon, there is an extra level of interest considering he may find himself standing across from the winner of the Muay Thai clash in the near future:

“But no matter who wins, I feel the same, 'cause I am confident I can win against both of them if we would fight in Muay Thai.”

Petchmorakot Petchyindee open to a potential superfight with Superbon

While the featherweight Muay Thai titleholder has his hands full defending his title against an incredibly tough opponent in Tawanchai PK.Saenchai, the streaking world champion is more than open to a potential superfight with reigning kickboxing featherweight king Superbon.

He told ONE:

“I will always welcome him, if he wants to compete with me for the Muay Thai world championship. For now, I am the current champion, so I have nothing to be scared of. I just have to do my best to keep my belt as long as I can.”

The Muay Thai world champion continued his thoughts on the potential matchup, saying:

“I don’t really know the future and I don’t know when we can have this match between Superbon and me. I know he’s great, I saw all of his fights and especially his last fight where he had an impressive performance.”

