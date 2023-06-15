Superbon says Jonathan Haggerty needs to beat Nong-O again to prove it wasn’t a fluke

While not totally discounting the skills of ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty, Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn believes the British fighter still needs to prove himself to be recognized as truly among the best.

Superbon said ‘The General’ can do it by defeating fellow Thai legend Nong-O Hama again, who Jonathan Haggerty knocked out back in April to be crowned as new division king.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai affiliate shared to the South China Morning Post in an interview:

“As for Jonathan, I think he's good. He's really good right now. He's getting famous. But for me, from my [perspective], I think if he wants to be at that level, he needs to beat Nong-O again. Everyone will accept him as a good fighter, a really good fighter. Right now, there are many questions for him.”

Watch the interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty surprised the Muay Thai world by knocking out long-time ONE bantamweight world champion Nong-O in the opening round of their title showdown.

‘The General’ was impressive in seizing the world title, sending Nong-O to the mat three times, the last one off a barrage of strikes that effectively ended the contest at the 2:40 mark of the first stanza.

With the win, Jonathan Haggerty became a two-division ONE world champion, having previously held the flyweight Muay Thai title belt.

Meanwhile, Superbon was also spectacular in his return to action at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 in Bangkok.

He scored a second-round knockout (head kick) victory over Dutch-Turkish fighter Tayfun Ozcan.

The win came five months after Superbon was KO’d by Chingiz Allazov and lost the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 11 is available for free on Amazon Prime in North America.

Poll : 0 votes