Superbon set for two-city seminar tour in Japan after ONE Fight Night 11

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Maywnn is set to make a seismic undertaking this year with a two-city seminar tour of Japan.

The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from one of the best strikers of this generation will be an unforgettable experience for many. Japan is a great hotspot to learn martial arts and the idea that Superbon will be arriving on those shores is a big treat for the fans.

This week, Wit Muay Thai Gym shared the news with the following announcement of Superbon’s impending arrival:

“Superbon, the star of ONE Championship, the highest peak of martial arts, will come to Japan for the first time! Seminars will be held in Tokyo and Osaka. It is also the first time in Japan that a ONE Championship fighter will hold a seminar!”

It added:

“Everyone who practices kickboxing and Muay Thai, everyone who is a martial arts fan and loves ONE Championship matches, and all Superbon fans! If you miss this opportunity, this is a seminar that may never happen again in Japan! Please contact us!”

The No.1 ranked superstar is gearing up for his next fight at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

Having finished his training camp this week, fans anticipate to see the best version of Superbon yet since he’s on a mission to reclaim his seat on the featherweight throne.

But first, he has to defeat ‘The Turkish Turbine’ Tayfun Ozcan. The Turkish striker has been hungry for a world title opportunity since he joined the promotion back in 2021. Believing that it’s his last chance to shine, there’s no doubt Ozcan will bring the heat on June 9.

ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov goes live this Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand. Fans in North America can stream the event live and for free on Amazon Prime Video.

